Bye, Messy Miserables! Giannis Antetokounmpo Swiftly Shuts Down Crass Critics Wondering 'Why He's With His Wife'–'I Am In Love'

Giannis values Mariah's honesty and willingness to tell him the truth, even when it's difficult.

Mariah's immediate bond with Giannis' family convinced him she was meant to be his life partner.

Giannis appreciates Mariah's role as a mother, instilling gratitude in their children rather than resentment.

Giannis Antetokounmpo is sweetly speaking about his wife, Mariah Antetoko

unmpo, amid messy miserables crassly questioning “why he’s with her” and not a model “or 10.”

“I love her,” said the Miami Heat player.

Source: Michael Kovac / Getty

The baller was a recent guest on the AnesTea the Podcast with host Anestis Evangelopoulos, where he shut down online naysayers, declaring that his wife remains the greatest and most important investment he will ever make.

Addressing shallow commentary from social media users who wonder why a multi-millionaire athlete wouldn’t marry a supermodel, the Greek Freak didn’t hold back.

“I’ve heard so many things,” he admitted on the podcast as translated by YouTube. “‘Why is Giannis with this wife? He could be with a model. Not one model, but 10!’ But I am with my wife because she tells me the truth; she loves me; she will tell me whenever I do something wrong; she will tell my kids the truth… And I am in love. I am in love with her.”

Giannis Antetokounmpo Was Patient For His Wife

The pair’s love story stretches back over eleven years to an NBA Summer League game, where Giannis was watching his brother Thanasis play. Struck by her radiant aura and warm smile, the notoriously shy future champion asked a friend to request her phone number.

Mariah set firm boundaries upfront, offering her Instagram handle instead because she was dating someone else at the time and didn’t feel comfortable crossing lines.

Rather than pressing, the superstar played it cool, sending her a picture of a comic book from an airport months later with a simple message: “If you want to talk about this comic in your spare time in the future, I am here.”

His patience paid off when she later reached out ahead of NBA All-Star Weekend, flying herself to Miami to visit. Within days, she was in the kitchen cooking alongside his mother and hanging out with his late father. For Giannis, her immediate bond with his family signaled from day one that she was meant to be his life partner.

Now raising four children together, Antetokounmpo attributes the strength of their relationship to radical transparency and constant communication. In a professional sports landscape flooded with yes-men, Mariah serves as his ultimate truth-teller, keeping him grounded whether he’s soaring to championship heights or adjusting to a trade.

“When I got to Milwaukee and saw what it’s like to be an NBA athlete, a ‘superstar,’ I realized that I needed people who would tell me the truth,” the basketball player explained. “I’d rather you tell me the ugly truth than a beautiful lie. The biggest investment in life is the person you’ll spend your whole life with. My wife holds the keys to my heart, to my brain, to my wallet, and most importantly, she holds the keys to my home.”

He praised her dedication as a mother, noting that whenever he travels for games, she instills gratitude in their children rather than resentment. She reminds their young family that their father came from poverty and works tirelessly to provide for them. For the superstar, having a partner who protects his children’s humility is priceless.

Bye, Messy Miserables! Giannis Antetokounmpo Swiftly Shuts Down Crass Critics Wondering 'Why He's With His Wife'–'I Am In Love' was originally published on bossip.com