Former NBA Slam Dunk Champion Isaiah Rider Arrested Again

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Former NBA star Isaiah Rider is once again in legal trouble after being arrested for failing to comply with a court order, marking the latest chapter in an ongoing legal battle involving his estranged wife.

According to TMZ Sports, Rider was arrested Thursday night and booked into jail Friday morning after being found guilty of a misdemeanor charge related to failing to comply with a court order. The former NBA Slam Dunk champion is expected to remain in custody until at least Tuesday.

The arrest comes just months after Rider was taken into custody twice in connection with a protective order obtained by his estranged wife, Vanessa.

In December, authorities arrested the former Los Angeles Lakers guard after he was accused of violating the protective order. Prosecutors subsequently charged Rider with interfering with judicial proceedings.

Only days later, Rider found himself back in police custody after failing to appear for a court hearing to determine whether the protective order should remain in place. Vanessa attended the hearing, and a judge ultimately decided to extend the order.

Rider has consistently denied the allegations made against him. He has claimed that Vanessa sought the protective order because he had decided to move forward with ending their marriage. Vanessa, however, has disputed that characterization, telling TMZ Sports that she requested the order solely to protect herself and the couple’s child from further harm.

Rider enjoyed a successful, though often turbulent, NBA career after being selected fifth overall in the 1993 NBA Draft. Widely regarded as one of the league’s most explosive athletes, he won the 1994 NBA Slam Dunk Contest with a series of memorable high-flying dunks that helped cement his place in basketball history.

Over the course of his career, Rider played for five NBA franchises, including the Minnesota Timberwolves, Portland Trail Blazers, Atlanta Hawks, Los Angeles Lakers and Denver Nuggets. While his athletic ability made him one of the league’s most electrifying players, his career was frequently overshadowed by off-the-court issues that followed him throughout his time in professional basketball.

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See social media’s reaction to his latest arrest below.