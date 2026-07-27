HMBL Zay Completes Inspiring Cross-Country Faith Walk

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Philadelphia’s HMBL Zay Nears End of Inspiring Cross-Country Faith Walk

PHILADELPHIA — Nearly four months after a terrifying crash threatened to end his mission, Philadelphia activist and Twitch streamer Isaiah Thomas, better known online as HMBL Zay, has completed his 3,000-mile faith walk from Philadelphia to California—a journey that has inspired thousands and fueled his vision of creating new opportunities for underserved youth.

Thomas began his trek in March, livestreaming every mile of the cross-country walk on Twitch while pushing a cart filled with supplies. His goal was ambitious: raise $200,000 to launch HMBL University, a trade-focused educational program designed to provide career pathways for young people who may not pursue traditional four-year college degrees.

His journey captured national attention in April after a frightening incident in Indiana. During a livestream, a vehicle that had been following behind Thomas to shield him from traffic was rear-ended, sending it into him. The collision launched Thomas into the air and forced him to pause his walk while recovering in the hospital.

Despite suffering a concussion, bruising and a sprained ankle, Thomas made it clear he had no intention of abandoning his mission.

“I’ll continue my journey to finish this marathon,” Thomas said from his hospital bed after the crash.

Following weeks of recovery, Thomas returned to the exact location where the accident occurred and resumed walking west, determined to finish what he started.

Now, with California nearly within reach, NBC10 Philadelphia reports that Thomas is approaching the end of his extraordinary journey, which has evolved into more than a fundraiser. Along the way, he has built an online community centered on faith, perseverance and service, with supporters tuning in daily to watch his progress and encourage him through livestreams.

Thomas has repeatedly emphasized that the walk represents something much larger than himself.

“It’s bigger than just a walk. It’s a movement,” he said after returning to the road.

As he closes in on California, Thomas’ journey stands as a testament to resilience. What began as a fundraising campaign became a story of determination, surviving adversity, and refusing to let tragedy derail a purpose-driven mission.

For supporters who have followed every mile, the finish line represents not the end of the journey, but the beginning of Thomas’ broader vision: creating educational and career opportunities for the next generation through HMBL University