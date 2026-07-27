Southwest Philadelphia Woman Killed in Eastwick Hit-and-Run Moments After Exiting Rideshare

Source: KRISTON JAE BETHEL / Getty

Woman Killed in Eastwick Hit-and-Run Moments After Exiting Rideshare

A 29-year-old Philadelphia woman was killed early Monday in a hit-and-run crash in the city’s Eastwick section, just seconds after getting out of a rideshare vehicle, according to police.

Authorities identified the victim as Talyia Bernice Nesmith of Philadelphia. Investigators said she had just been dropped off on the 7200 block of Elmwood Avenue shortly before 3:30 a.m. when she was struck by a black vehicle traveling eastbound at what police described as a high rate of speed.

Police said the impact was so severe that Nesmith was thrown into the rear of a parked vehicle before landing on the sidewalk. After hitting her, the driver also struck a parked car and then fled the scene, authorities said.

Nesmith was taken to a nearby hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Investigators believe the fleeing vehicle may have been a black Dodge SRT, though police said the rideshare driver told officers the crash unfolded so quickly that identifying the make and model was difficult.

Philadelphia’s Crash Investigation Division is handling the case. Police are asking anyone with information to contact investigators or submit an anonymous tip through the department’s tip line.