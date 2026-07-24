YG Beat The Charges & The Verzuz? Fans Crown Bompton Rapper The Winner After Wild Night With The Game

Source: Bennett Raglin/Unique Nicole

If there was ever a Verzuz that came with an unexpected plot twist, it was YG versus The Game. Let’s get into YG’s leather-vested Verzuz victory over The Game despite his arrest right before the battle.

The highly anticipated West Coast showdown was already one of the most talked-about hip hop events of the summer, but things took an unexpected turn when reports surfaced that YG had been arrested just hours before the battle. Instead of letting the moment derail him, the Bompton rapper still hit the stage in a black leather vest and delivered a performance that had social media declaring him the night’s clear winner.

According to Parlé Mag, the matchup represented two generations of Los Angeles rap. The Game entered with what many considered the stronger catalog. He shared classics from The Documentary and years of collaborations with artists like Dr. Dre, 50 Cent, Kanye West, Lil Wayne, Kendrick Lamar, and Snoop Dogg. Meanwhile, YG brought the energy of a newer era with records from My Krazy Life and a string of West Coast hits that have become staples over the last decade.

While many expected The Game’s extensive catalog to give him the advantage, the internet quickly shifted in YG’s favor once the battle got underway.

Fans flooded X with reactions throughout the night, praising YG’s stage presence and ability to command the crowd despite everything that reportedly happened before showtime. One viral post joked that YG “got arrested, put on a leather vest, and still won Verzuz,” with thousands of users echoing the sentiment.

Classic FDT Performance

Another fan called the performance “legendary,” saying the rapper looked completely unfazed as he ran through his biggest records. Other viewers applauded the consistency of YG’s catalog, arguing that hit after hit made it difficult for anyone to deny his impact on West Coast hip hop. One X user said, “Game is a damn cornball; my apologies to YG cause damn, did Game get smoked.”

Several clips from the battle also circulated across the platform, with fans highlighting crowd reactions and debating key rounds. Others praised the chemistry between the artists despite their competitive exchanges, calling it one of the most entertaining Verzuz events in recent memory. Even those who entered the battle expecting The Game to dominate admitted that YG exceeded expectations.

The Game still reminded everyone why he remains one of the most respected lyricists to come out of Los Angeles. His performance celebrated more than two decades of music that helped define an era of West Coast rap.

Hittin’ This Move All Weekend:

But if social media is keeping score, YG walked away with the win.



Fans Keeping Score:

Between surviving an eventful day, delivering a high-energy performance, and setting X on fire with viral reactions, YG transformed what could have been one of the roughest days of his career into one of his biggest victories.

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YG Beat The Charges & The Verzuz? Fans Crown Bompton Rapper The Winner After Wild Night With The Game was originally published on bossip.com