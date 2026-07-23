Isaiah “HMBL Zay” Thomas Closes In Cross Country Faith Walk

Source: AY MOMENTS / Getty

Isaiah “HMBL Zay” Thomas stands just days away from completing an extraordinary 3,000-mile walk from Philadelphia to California, a journey that has inspired thousands of supporters online while raising money for children in his hometown. The Twitch streamer and community activist expects to reach California this week after spending months documenting every step of his cross-country mission.

Thomas began his trek in Philadelphia with one goal: to raise $200,000 to build HMBL University, a trade school and youth development center that would provide children with career training, financial literacy education, and opportunities to pursue their dreams. Throughout the journey, he has livestreamed his daily progress on Twitch and social media, allowing viewers to follow his experiences in real time.

The road has challenged Thomas physically and emotionally. Earlier this year, a car struck him in Indiana while he walked along his route. Despite suffering injuries, he recovered, returned to the exact location where the crash occurred, and continued his mission without giving up. His determination earned praise from supporters across the country and brought even more attention to his fundraising campaign.

Thomas has encountered unpredictable weather, long stretches of isolated highways, and countless miles of walking. Along the way, strangers have offered meals, encouragement, and donations, while his online community has continued to grow with each passing day. He has often described the journey as an act of faith and a commitment to creating brighter futures for young people in Philadelphia.

As Thomas closes in on California, supporters continue to celebrate the remarkable milestone. Although the finish line marks the end of his cross-country walk, Thomas says the real mission begins afterward. He plans to focus on turning his vision for HMBL University into reality and providing the next generation with resources that can help transform their lives