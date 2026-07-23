Delaware Declares Measles Outbreak After Four Confirmed Cases

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Delaware health officials have declared a measles outbreak after confirming two additional cases, bringing the state’s total to four infections. The Delaware Division of Public Health announced the outbreak after investigators linked the cases through time and location, meeting the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s definition of an outbreak.

Health officials identified all four patients as unvaccinated adult men from Kent County. Public health teams have launched contact tracing efforts to identify anyone who may have come into contact with the infected individuals. Officials continue to notify potentially exposed residents, verify vaccination records, and provide guidance on monitoring symptoms and seeking medical care when necessary.

The Delaware Division of Public Health urged residents to review their vaccination status and stressed that the measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) vaccine remains the most effective protection against the highly contagious virus. Health experts warned that infants, pregnant women, immunocompromised individuals, and people who have not received the MMR vaccine face the greatest risk of serious complications, including pneumonia and brain inflammation.

The outbreak arrives as measles cases continue to rise across the United States. Public health officials have expressed concern about declining vaccination rates, which have allowed the virus to spread more easily in communities with lower immunization coverage. Measles can spread through coughing and sneezing, and the virus can remain in the air for up to two hours after an infected person leaves an area.

Delaware officials encouraged residents to check their vaccination records through their healthcare provider or the state’s immunization portal. Anyone experiencing symptoms such as fever, cough, runny nose, red eyes, or a widespread rash should contact a healthcare provider before visiting a medical office to reduce the risk of exposing others.

State health leaders said they will continue monitoring the situation closely while expanding contact tracing and public outreach efforts in hopes of preventing additional infections and limiting the spread of the virus throughout Delaware.