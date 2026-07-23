Hunter Biden Calls D.C. Elites ‘Closeted Gay Mafia’

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Hunter Biden ignited fresh political controversy after making provocative comments about Washington, D.C., during a recent appearance on the I’ve Had It podcast. The former first son argued that the nation’s biggest political problem stems from what he described as a “closeted gay mafia” made up largely of Republican politicians, a claim that quickly spread across social media and news outlets.

During the interview, Biden said he spent decades around the nation’s political scene because of his father, former President Joe Biden, and claimed he had firsthand knowledge of lawmakers in Washington. He argued that some politicians hide their sexuality and channel their personal struggles into public policies that target LGBTQ+ communities. However, Biden did not present evidence to support his allegations or identify specific individuals beyond comments made later in the conversation.

The discussion intensified when podcast host Jennifer Welch mentioned late Senator Lindsey Graham. Biden responded by repeating longstanding rumors about Graham’s sexuality and suggested that many people in Washington already knew about it. Graham consistently denied speculation about his personal life while he served in office, and no verified evidence has ever confirmed those rumors.

Biden also introduced the term “closetocracy,” claiming hidden personal conflicts influence political decisions more than financial power or wealthy elites. His remarks immediately fueled strong reactions across the political spectrum. Supporters viewed his comments as criticism of politicians they believe promote anti-LGBTQ+ policies while concealing their identities. Critics condemned the remarks as speculative and inappropriate, arguing they relied on unverified claims about private individuals.

The interview added another headline to Hunter Biden’s recent media appearances, which have generated renewed attention for his outspoken political commentary. Although his remarks dominated online discussions, they remain personal opinions rather than verified factual claims. The debate surrounding his comments continues to unfold as political observers and commentators weigh their broader impact on Washington’s already polarized political climate