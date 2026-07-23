Source: F. Micelotta / Getty Philadelphia Mourns the Loss Cultural Icon Black Ice Philadelphia has lost one of its most commanding artistic voices with the death of Black Ice, the legendary spoken word artist and hip-hop poet whose work helped bring performance poetry from intimate stages to national audiences. Born Lamar Manson, Black Ice became a defining figure in spoken word through unforgettable appearances on HBO’s Def Poetry Jam and the Broadway production of Def Poetry. With a thunderous delivery, sharp political insight and unmistakable stage presence, he built a reputation as an artist who could seize a room with nothing but language, conviction and breath. His death was reported Thursday. The cause has not been publicly disclosed. Tributes from across the city and music industry has been pouring in followed news of his passing.

Jill Scott Philly native Jill Scott, whose tribute pointed to a personal and emotional loss that extended far beyond public recognition. In a social media post, Scott reflected on Parker in a way that suggested deep affection, respect, and heartbreak, offering a glimpse into the kind of impact he had on the people closest to him. “BLACK ICE!!!! Rest beautifully WORDSMITH. We got to have 30 years as REAL FRIENDS with REAL pens. Baraka to my Giovanni. THAT, was a GUDT time💯%.” Scott wrote. “So much love to his beautiful children & grands. My deepest condolences to his family and fans.”

DJ Jazzy Jeff



Philly Legend DJ Jazzy Jeff took to Instagram to share his sentiments on his experience with Black Ice. “The This one hurts bad… you were one of the most gifted, talented, smartest, funniest real human beings that I’ve ever met. You wore your flaws with the most honesty that I’ve ever seen.” Jazzy Jeff captioned on Instagram. “You texted me a few weeks ago and I told you I loved you. I’m crying because I’m sad that we won’t have any more of these conversations. The world knew you as the Legendary Black Ice… But you were my brother Mr. Manson and I’m gonna miss you terribly. Rest well, my brother.#BlackIce #MrManson“

Russell Simmons Russell Simmons shared his sentiments on social media as well, giving his audience a backstory on the emmy-award winning poet. “Black Ice (born Lamar Manson) was a Tony, Peabody, and Emmy Award-winning hip-hop poet and spoken word artist from Philadelphia. Famous for his five-season run on HBO’s Def Poetry Jam, he was the first poet signed to Def Jam Records. His powerful, socially conscious performances have bridged the gap between spoken Word and hip hop” Simmons wrote on IG. Related Stories Philadelphia Reports 7 Heat-Related Deaths During Historic July Heat Wave

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