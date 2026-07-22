Mysteriously Matriculated Dr. Cheyenne Bryant Trolls Degree Demanders With Netflix Doc Trend, Social Media Drags Her By The Doctoral Hood

The scholastic saxaphones are getting louder, but Dr. Cheyenne Bryant is clapping back at “jealous envious haters” on another trend taking over social media.

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Dr. Cheyenne Bryant’s doctorate credentials are being questioned yet again after participating in the Netflix documentary trend. This isn’t the first time she’s been at the center of this conversation. Both fans and celebrities weighed in on social media.

Questions surrounding Bryant’s academic credentials have been simmering for weeks. The debate exploded again after the lifestyle guru decided to participate in the Netflix doc trend. An opinion piece shared by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reignited scrutiny over whether the popular relationship expert has provided enough transparency about her educational background.

The publication noted that while Bryant often appears in front of a wall filled with awards and commendations, one framed credential that appears to resemble a diploma is strategically obscured during a recent interview. This doesn’t help the ongoing speculation.

Meanwhile, social media detectives have been working overtime.

Posts circulating on X have questioned everything from Bryant’s graduation attire to the absence of a publicly searchable dissertation. Critics have pointed to photos showing her wearing what they claim is a generic doctoral gown instead of one reflecting her institution or field of study.

Academic, author and critic Marc Lamont Hill chimed in:

Others have argued that they have been unable to locate a dissertation in academic databases, fueling even more skepticism after Bryant explained that records from Argosy University became difficult to obtain following the school’s closure in 2019.

The renewed scrutiny comes after Bryant addressed the controversy in interviews highlighted by ESSENCE. When asked why she would not simply produce documentation to quiet critics, Bryant remained firm.

“I have multiple degrees, and my thing is that my proof isn’t something that I have to prove to individuals,” she said. “My proof is already within my credentials, my degrees, and also more than just my titles, it’s in how effective I’ve been.”

Bryant also argued that the impact of her work with public figures including Nick Cannon and Shannon Sharpe speaks for itself.

“I am effective at what I do. I’m educated, and I’m successful in my lane,” Bryant added. “I created my own lane.”

Still, the internet remains unconvinced.

Whether Bryant ultimately provides additional documentation or continues standing on principle, the conversation has clearly expanded beyond one influencer.

It has become another reminder that in the age of viral experts, audiences are increasingly asking for receipts alongside their motivational speeches. Fair or not, social media has become its own accreditation committee, and once those questions start trending, they rarely disappear overnight.

Check out Bryant’s Netflix doc trend video here:

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Mysteriously Matriculated Dr. Cheyenne Bryant Trolls Degree Demanders With Netflix Doc Trend, Social Media Drags Her By The Doctoral Hood was originally published on bossip.com