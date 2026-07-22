Mike Tyson’s Mom Introduced Him To Alcohol And Drugs At Age 10

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Boxing legend Mike Tyson has shared another deeply personal story about his childhood, revealing that he first used marijuana and alcohol when he was just 10 years old. Tyson discussed the painful memories during a recent appearance on The Joe Rogan Experience, where he reflected on his upbringing and his lifelong relationship with substance use.

Tyson said his mother struggled with alcoholism and sometimes gave him liquor and marijuana because she believed the substances would help him sleep. He described those experiences as part of a chaotic childhood that exposed him to addiction long before he stepped into a boxing ring. Tyson explained that drug use became a normal part of his life at an early age, shaping many of the challenges he later faced.

The former heavyweight champion has never hidden his battles with addiction. Throughout the interview, Tyson spoke openly about how cannabis affects him today, saying it helps regulate his mood and allows him to function more effectively. He contrasted his current use with the painful circumstances that introduced him to drugs as a child.

Tyson’s latest comments add to years of candid conversations about his troubled upbringing in Brooklyn. He has often discussed growing up in poverty, encountering crime at a young age, and coping with the loss of his mother during his teenage years. Those experiences, he has said, influenced both his personal life and his rise to becoming one of boxing’s most dominant champions.

Fans responded to Tyson’s revelation across social media, with many expressing sympathy for the hardships he endured before achieving worldwide fame. Others praised the former champion for continuing to speak honestly about addiction and childhood trauma in hopes of helping others understand the long-term effects of early substance exposure.