Listen Live
Close
Local

Can’t Break Me: From Overcoming Odds to Success

Published on July 22, 2026
Comments

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Two men smiling and posing in front of a "103.3 R&B Station" backdrop, one wearing a striped sweater and sunglasses, the other in a suit.
Source: R1 / R1

Can’t Break Me: From Overcoming Odds to Success

Muthaknows sits down with two-time USA TODAY bestselling author Kevin “KayR” Robinson to discuss his inspiring new book, Can’t Break Me. From homelessness in West Philadelphia to Wall Street and building a real estate portfolio of more than 160 rental units, Robinson shares how resilience, faith, and a shift in mindset helped him overcome the odds.

Watch the full interview below!

FOR MORE MUTHAKNOWS INTERVIEWS [CLICK HERE]

More from Philly's R&B station

One Music Festival logo with text "ONE Music Fest" and list of performers including DJ Richley, Cedric the Entertainer, Seth Avett, Erica Campbell, and Pastor Mike Jr.

Philly&#039;s R&amp;B station

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close