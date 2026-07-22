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Can’t Break Me: From Overcoming Odds to Success

Muthaknows sits down with two-time USA TODAY bestselling author Kevin “KayR” Robinson to discuss his inspiring new book, Can’t Break Me. From homelessness in West Philadelphia to Wall Street and building a real estate portfolio of more than 160 rental units, Robinson shares how resilience, faith, and a shift in mindset helped him overcome the odds.

Watch the full interview below!

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