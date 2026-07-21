Jesus Is Coming To Sin City With Gospel Residency

Source: Reach Media / other

Our Gospel Legends Are Bringing Church to The Vegas Strip

Fred Hammond and Deitrick Haddon stopped by TheMorningHustle.com with for a digital exclusive with JEREMIAHLIKETHEBIBLE. It’s official. The legends, Fred Hammond and Deitrick Haddon are heading to Las Vegas alongside the legendary Clark Sisters. The upcoming ‘Legends of Gospel’ Vegas residency lands October 8th and 9th. Hammond joked they’re really “taking Mumford High School to Vegas,” since he, Haddon, and nearly all the Clark Sisters walked the same Detroit halls and shared the same “Amen corner.”

Talk quickly turned to fashion. When it comes to the question of if fans should roll through in Detroit’s finest, Haddon promised to step out in a full-length fur and turquoise gators. Hammond wasn’t so sure furs and desert heat mix — but everybody agreed Detroit style is coming.



✕

Hammond framed the residency as a spiritual escape. With politics heated and grocery prices high, he wants folks to step into “the kingdom” for a couple hours. Recalling the healing energy of the 2020 Fred Hammond vs. Kirk Franklin Verzuz, Haddon settled the debate playfully, declaring his mentor Hammond the winner, hit after hit.

The conversation dug into the deep kinship between hip-hop and gospel. Both men insisted it’s all rooted in the church, pointing to Jay-Z sampling the Clark Sisters, Beyoncé’s gospel love, and Faith Evans’ influences. They warned that music is losing its soul, blaming AI and artists skipping the church pews where craft is built.

Hammond reminded everyone he’s a musician first — a drummer and bass player before a singer — and he’s hyped about the live band. To close, both shared where they’ve felt God unexpectedly: in the club, and even a viral testimony from the strip club. Their message? God shows up everywhere.

RELATED STORIES:

Jonathan McReynolds Opens Up About New ‘Closer’ Album

The Rise Of Hip-Hop Gospel And A New Generation Of Praise

Black Gospel Artists That Redefined the Genre

Jesus Is Coming To Sin City With Gospel Residency was originally published on themorninghustle.com