Source: Universal History Archive / Getty

Missing 15-Year-Old Boy Killed by CSX Freight Train in Northeast Philadelphia

A 15-year-old boy who had been reported missing was struck and killed late Monday night by a CSX freight train in Northeast Philadelphia, according to police and published reports.

The fatal collision happened in the Bustleton section, near Welsh and Neil roads, with additional reporting placing the incident along tracks near the 1500 block of Grant Avenue. Police said the teen was walking southbound on the tracks when a northbound CSX freight train approached under dark conditions and limited visibility.

Investigators said the train’s conductor, a 55-year-old man, saw the boy ahead on the tracks and activated emergency braking procedures, but could not stop in time. The teen was pronounced dead at the scene at about 11:44 p.m., officials said.

Authorities have not publicly identified the boy, but police said he had been entered into the National Crime Information Center database as a missing person on Sunday, one day before the crash. The Philadelphia Inquirer also reported that he had been reported missing Sunday night.

CSX said no crew members were injured and offered condolences in a statement, saying it would cooperate with law enforcement as the investigation continues.

Officials have not yet said why the teen was on the tracks or how he gained access to the rail line. The circumstances leading up to the collision remain under investigation.