New Jersey Enforces New E-Bike Safety Laws Across the State

Source: d3_plus D.Naruse @ Japan / Getty

New Jersey has officially rolled out a new set of e-bike safety laws that bring stricter rules for riders, registration, and licensing. State leaders say the changes aim to improve safety as electric bicycles continue to grow in popularity and communities report more crashes involving the vehicles.

Under the new law, riders must be at least 15 years old to operate an e-bike. Anyone who rides one must also carry either a valid driver’s license or a newly created e-bike license. The state now requires owners to register their e-bikes, and certain models must also carry insurance depending on their speed and classification.

Lawmakers approved the legislation after several serious crashes involving electric bicycles raised concerns about rider safety. Officials hope the new requirements will create greater accountability while helping law enforcement identify riders who break traffic laws.

Supporters believe the law addresses the rapid rise in high-powered electric bikes that can travel much faster than traditional bicycles. They argue that licensing and registration will encourage safer riding habits and reduce dangerous behavior on public roads.

Not everyone supports the changes. Bicycle advocacy groups argue that lawmakers grouped slower pedal-assist e-bikes with faster, more powerful models that pose greater safety risks. Critics say the law places unnecessary burdens on riders who use lower-speed electric bikes for commuting, recreation, or exercise. They also question whether the regulations will reduce crashes or simply discourage people from choosing environmentally friendly transportation.

Some municipalities have already adopted additional local restrictions ahead of the statewide law. Moorestown, for example, approved its own e-bike ordinance to address safety concerns within the community. Local officials say they will continue monitoring how the new state rules affect riders and traffic safety.

As the law takes effect, state officials encourage riders to learn the new requirements before heading onto New Jersey roads. Authorities say understanding the updated regulations will help riders avoid penalties while making streets safer for cyclists, motorists, and pedestrians alike.