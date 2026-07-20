FDA Says Taylor Farms Lettuce Test Produced False Positives

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The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has reversed an earlier finding that linked Taylor Farms shredded iceberg lettuce to a multistate Cyclospora outbreak after determining the original laboratory result produced a false positive. The announcement marks a major shift in an investigation that has sickened thousands of people across the United States and prompted widespread concern about contaminated produce.

The FDA said it no longer has any confirmed positive food samples for Cyclospora. Officials acknowledged the testing error after conducting additional analysis and reviewing laboratory data. The agency apologized to Taylor Farms and emphasized that investigators continue searching for the outbreak’s source.

Despite the revised findings, Taylor Farms continues a voluntary recall of certain shredded iceberg lettuce products from central Mexico that entered the marketplace during the investigation. Company leaders said they acted quickly to protect consumers and welcomed the FDA’s updated conclusion. Taylor Farms also stated that the agency informed the company that the initial test result did not accurately identify Cyclospora contamination.

Health officials still believe shredded iceberg lettuce served at Taco Bell restaurants in five states likely played a role in the outbreak, but they have not identified a contaminated product through laboratory testing. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention continues tracking illnesses while the FDA works to pinpoint the exact source of contamination.

Cyclospora infections can cause severe diarrhea, stomach cramps, nausea, fatigue, and other gastrointestinal symptoms. Doctors often treat the illness with antibiotics, and most patients recover, although symptoms can last for weeks without treatment.

Federal investigators continue collecting evidence and testing additional samples as the outbreak investigation moves forward. Officials encourage consumers to stay informed about recalls and food safety updates while researchers work to identify the product responsible for the nationwide outbreak.