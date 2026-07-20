Andrew and Tristan Tate Arrested in Miami as UK Seeks Extradition

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Federal authorities arrested social media influencers Andrew and Tristan Tate in Miami on Saturday after the United Kingdom requested their extradition to face a new series of criminal charges. The U.S. Marshals Service confirmed the arrests, and the brothers now await court proceedings that will determine whether they will return to the UK.

British prosecutors recently filed 38 additional charges against the brothers. Prosecutors accuse Andrew Tate of multiple counts of rape, human trafficking, assault, and offenses involving indecent images and extreme pornography. Tristan Tate faces charges that include rape, sexual assault, and human trafficking. The allegations involve several women and date from 2010 through 2017. Both brothers deny every allegation.

Authorities arrested the brothers shortly after they arrived in Miami for a scheduled public appearance. The U.S. Marshals Service carried out the arrests on behalf of British officials as part of the extradition process. A federal judge will now review the UK’s request before deciding whether the case meets the legal requirements for extradition.

Attorney Joseph McBride criticized the charges and called the arrests politically motivated. He argued that prosecutors continue to target his clients despite their repeated denials. British officials, however, say they have gathered evidence from multiple alleged victims and remain committed to pursuing the case through the legal system.

The latest developments add another chapter to the brothers’ ongoing legal battles. Andrew and Tristan Tate also continue to face separate criminal proceedings in Romania involving allegations of human trafficking and other offenses. They have denied wrongdoing in those cases as well.

The Miami arrests have drawn international attention because of the brothers’ massive online following and years of legal controversies. Federal court proceedings will determine their immediate future while British prosecutors continue their effort to bring the brothers back to the United Kingdom to stand trial.