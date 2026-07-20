Police Investigate Burglary at Saquon Barkley’s Chester County Home

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Police continue to investigate a burglary at the Chester County home of Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley after intruders targeted the property early Saturday morning. Authorities say Barkley and his family remained inside the home during the incident, but everyone escaped without injuries.

Officers with the Tredyffrin Township Police Department responded to the residence in the Malvern section of Tredyffrin Township around 5:10 a.m. after receiving a report of a burglary in progress. By the time officers arrived, the suspects had already fled the area. Detectives immediately launched an investigation with assistance from the Chester County District Attorney’s Office.

Investigators believe at least one suspect entered the home while Barkley and his family remained inside. Police have not confirmed how many people participated in the crime, but they released an image of a white SUV that may have played a role in the burglary. Authorities also continue to determine whether additional vehicles or suspects took part.

Officials have not announced whether the suspects stole any property. Detectives have urged nearby residents to review security camera footage captured around 5 a.m. and report anything suspicious that could help identify those responsible.

Investigators also plan to examine whether the burglary connects to a recent wave of break-ins targeting professional athletes across the country. Similar crimes have affected several high-profile NFL players in recent years, prompting law enforcement agencies to coordinate investigations across multiple jurisdictions.

The investigation remains active as detectives continue gathering evidence and following leads. Police ask anyone with information about the burglary or the white SUV to contact the Tredyffrin Township Police Department. Authorities hope tips from the public will help identify the suspects and bring the case to a swift conclusion.