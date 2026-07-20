Source: MediaNews Group/The Citizens’ Voice via Getty Images / Getty

Wawa Offers Free Coffee to Honor Late Leader Dick Wood Jr.

Wawa is giving customers a free any-size coffee at all of its locations Monday in tribute to former president, CEO and chairman Dick Wood Jr., the executive widely credited with helping transform the company into a regional institution.1

The promotion applies across all Wawa stores and covers any size coffee, according to local reports. CBS Philadelphia reported that customers can choose their drink however they like it — hot or iced, black or customized — at no charge for the day.

The tribute comes just days after Wood’s death on July 10 at age 88. He spent more than five decades helping lead the company and is remembered by Wawa as a central force behind its business model, culture, and long-standing emphasis on community and service.

In public remarks shared by the company, Wawa described Wood as the “visionary and driving force” behind the brand’s growth, saying many of the qualities customers now associate with Wawa — convenience, food, and neighborhood connection — were shaped by his leadership.