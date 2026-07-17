Hercy Miller to Portray Master P in Biopic Only God Can Judge Me

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Hercy Miller will take on one of the biggest roles of his career by portraying his father, hip-hop mogul Master P, in the upcoming biopic Only God Can Judge Me. The casting marks a major milestone for the son of the No Limit Records founder as he prepares to bring one of rap’s most influential success stories to the big screen.

Miller recently shared details about his journey during an interview on the Allison Interviews podcast. He reflected on his difficult start in life after doctors delivered him prematurely at just two pounds. He spent more than two months in the neonatal intensive care unit while doctors fought to keep him alive. Hercy credited his father for doing everything possible to ensure he survived, including covering significant medical expenses. He also pointed to his faith as a source of strength throughout his life.

The interview also touched on one of the Miller family’s greatest tragedies. Hercy’s sister, Tytyana Miller, died from a fentanyl overdose in 2022. Instead of allowing grief to divide the family, Hercy said the loss strengthened their bond. He praised Master P for turning heartbreak into action through mental health and substance abuse awareness initiatives, while his mother, Sonya Miller, launched the TYTY’s Parachute Foundation to support families affected by addiction.

As production on Only God Can Judge Me moves forward, Hercy has started working with acting coaches to prepare for the role. He has studied old interviews and performances to capture his father’s voice, mannerisms, and drive during the height of No Limit Records’ success in the 1990s. Hercy joked that he represents the “2026 Master P” while his father represents the “1996 Master P.”

The biopic will chronicle Master P’s rise from New Orleans entrepreneur to music industry powerhouse, giving audiences a closer look at the determination, family values, and business mindset that transformed him into one of hip-hop’s most successful independent artists.