CDC Links Taco Bell Lettuce to Multistate Cyclosporiasis Outbreak

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Federal health officials have identified shredded iceberg lettuce served at select Taco Bell restaurants as the source of a multistate cyclosporiasis outbreak, prompting an urgent public health warning across five states.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) traced the outbreak to shredded iceberg lettuce imported from Mexico and served at Taco Bell locations in Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio, and West Virginia. Investigators continue to examine the supply chain while they work to determine whether additional foods contributed to the growing number of illnesses.

Health officials have confirmed more than 1,600 cases linked to this investigation, while they continue to review thousands of additional reports nationwide. The CDC expects the number of confirmed infections to rise as laboratories process more tests and states submit new case information.

Cyclosporiasis develops after people consume food or water contaminated with the parasite Cyclospora cayetanensis. Symptoms often include watery diarrhea, nausea, stomach cramps, fatigue, loss of appetite, and weight loss. The illness may not appear until about one week after exposure, and symptoms can last for several weeks without treatment. Doctors typically prescribe antibiotics to treat the infection.

The CDC urges consumers to avoid shredded iceberg lettuce from affected Taco Bell restaurants in the five impacted states. Anyone who recently ate the lettuce and develops symptoms should contact a healthcare provider as soon as possible. Officials also recommend practicing safe food handling and paying close attention to public health updates while investigators continue their work.

Taco Bell has removed the suspected lettuce from restaurants in the affected states and has begun replacing the product while the investigation continues. Federal officials say their investigation remains active, and they plan to release additional information if they identify other contaminated products or expand the scope of the outbreak.