Philadelphia Delays Trash Pickup and Closes Public Pools Amid Code Purple Alert

Source: Jessica Kourkounis / Getty

Philadelphia Shuts Down Trash Pickup and Closes Public Pools Amid Code Purple Alert

Philadelphia officials suspended trash collection, closed city pools and spraygrounds, and urged residents to stay indoors Friday after wildfire smoke pushed air quality into the “very unhealthy” range under a citywide Code Purple alert.

The alert was triggered by smoke drifting into the region from wildfires in Canada and Minnesota, according to city officials and local reports. Public health leaders warned that the air was dangerous not only for vulnerable groups, but for everyone.

“A Code Purple Air Quality Alert means everyone is likely to experience health effects,” officials said, as the city advised residents to avoid optional outdoor activity and wear a well-fitted N-95 or KN-95 mask if going outside is unavoidable.

Philadelphia Health Commissioner Dr. Palak Raval-Nelson called the deteriorating conditions “a dangerous development” and strongly urged residents to remain indoors unless absolutely necessary. Mayor Cherelle Parker also encouraged people to check on neighbors and homebound residents during what the city described as a significant weather-related health event.

As part of its emergency response, the city halted Friday trash pickup and shut down public pools and spraygrounds. Free Library of Philadelphia locations were to remain open as cooling and clean-air spaces for residents needing air conditioning or refuge from the smoke.

Officials said children, older adults, pregnant people, outdoor workers, immunocompromised residents, and anyone with heart or lung disease face elevated risk under the current conditions. The city also advised residents to close windows and doors, set air conditioners to recirculate, and avoid indoor activities that can worsen air quality, including smoking, frying food, burning candles, or using aerosols.

While city officials stopped short of recommending the cancellation of outdoor events, they urged event staff to build in indoor breaks every 90 minutes and use protective masks.

The National Weather Service forecast cited by WHYY suggested smoky conditions could linger into Saturday, though showers and thunderstorms may help bring some relief heading into the weekend.