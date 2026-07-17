Philadelphia Declares Code Purple Air Quality Emergency, What’s This Mean?

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Philadelphia Declares Code Purple Air Quality Emergency as Wildfire Smoke Worsens Conditions

Philadelphia has declared Friday, July 17, a Code Purple Air Quality Emergency Day for particulate matter, warning that wildfire smoke has pushed air conditions into a range considered very unhealthy for everyone, not just vulnerable groups.

The City said the alert means all residents may experience health effects from the polluted air, while people in sensitive groups face a greater risk of serious complications. Those groups include people with heart or lung disease, older adults, children, pregnant people, immunocompromised residents, people experiencing homelessness, outdoor workers, and others with limited access to clean indoor air.

City health officials are urging residents to avoid optional outdoor activity, move plans indoors when possible, and wear a high-quality mask such as an N95 or KN95 if they must go outside. The Health Department also warned residents to seek immediate medical attention if they experience symptoms such as trouble breathing, heart palpitations, nausea, or dizziness.

Officials are also advising people to protect indoor air by keeping doors and windows closed, using air conditioning on recirculate when possible, and avoiding activities that can worsen indoor particulate levels, including smoking, vaping, frying food, burning candles, or vacuuming without a HEPA filter.

The air quality emergency has already triggered service disruptions across the city. Philadelphia said trash pickup has been suspended for Friday, and city pools and spraygrounds are closed. Free Library branches, however, remain open on their regular schedules for residents seeking air-conditioned spaces.

According to the City, the hazardous conditions are being driven by wildfire smoke from Canada that moved south into the United States. Philadelphia had already been under a Code Red Air Quality Alert on Thursday, but changing winds caused conditions to deteriorate further Thursday evening, prompting the City to escalate to Code Purple.

Officials said they are hopeful air quality will begin improving Friday afternoon, with rain expected Saturday potentially helping return conditions to normal.