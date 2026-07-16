Listen Live
Close
News

PHOTOS: Cathy Hughes Receives Key to the City

PHOTOS: Cathy Hughes Receives Key to the City of Washington, D.C.

Media pioneer Cathy Hughes was presented with the Key to the City by Mayor Muriel Bowser during a special celebration recognizing her lasting impact on Washington, D.C., media, and Black culture.

Published on July 16, 2026
Comments

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

A crowd of community leaders, elected officials, media professionals, and supporters gathered Wednesday for a special celebration honoring Cathy Hughes, Founder and Chairwoman of Urban One, as she received the Key to the City of Washington, D.C. from Mayor Muriel Bowser.

A group of people standing together, some holding microphones, in front of a colorful backdrop with the text "MAGIC".
Jeff Heyward / @JeffOnDigital
A group of people gathered at an event, with a DJ mixing music on a Rane sound system and a large screen displaying the event's branding.
Jeff Heyward / @JeffOnDigital
Outdoor event with a crowd of people, some holding microphones, in front of a tent with branding for "Lotto" and "Rane".
Jeff Heyward / @JeffOnDigital
A person wearing sunglasses and a white t-shirt holding a microphone on a stage with speakers, flags, and signage for "Magic 102.3" radio station.
Jeff Heyward / @JeffOnDigital
A crowded outdoor event with a large black tent displaying the "My Majic DC" logo and website. Several people are gathered around the tent, which is surrounded by cameras and other media equipment.
Jeff Heyward / @JeffOnDigital
Outdoor music festival with performers on stage, speakers, and crowd in the background. Text on banners reads "MAGIC 102.3".
Jeff Heyward / @JeffOnDigital
A live music performance on a stage with a lush green plant wall backdrop. The band consists of three musicians playing congas, guitar, and other instruments.
Jeff Heyward / @JeffOnDigital
A live music performance on an outdoor stage with a band playing instruments and singing, surrounded by lush green foliage and a "Magic 102.3" sign.
Jeff Heyward / @JeffOnDigital
A group of musicians performing on stage in front of a backdrop with the text "Magic Wednesday" and lush greenery.
Jeff Heyward / @JeffOnDigital
A woman speaking into a microphone on a stage surrounded by lush greenery.
Jeff Heyward / @JeffOnDigital
A crowded indoor event with a woman in a purple blazer greeting and interacting with a group of people. The event appears to have a "MAJIC" branding visible.
Jeff Heyward / @JeffOnDigital
A smiling woman in a yellow dress performing on stage in front of a lush green backdrop.
Jeff Heyward / @JeffOnDigital
A woman in a striped jacket singing into a microphone on a stage surrounded by lush greenery.
Jeff Heyward / @JeffOnDigital
Crowd of people at an event, some clapping and cheering, with a woman in a blue suit and others in colorful outfits visible.
Jeff Heyward / @JeffOnDigital
A crowd of people, many wearing colorful and festive attire, gathered at an outdoor event. Two women, one in a purple jacket and the other in a turquoise dress, are seated in the foreground.
Jeff Heyward / @JeffOnDigital
Diverse crowd of people gathered at a nighttime event, some wearing colorful, festive attire and accessories.
Jeff Heyward / @JeffOnDigital
A person playing drums and percussion instruments on a stage surrounded by lush greenery.
Jeff Heyward / @JeffOnDigital
A man speaking at a podium in front of a wooden backdrop with hanging plants. The podium has a "Kool-Aid Pineapple" logo visible.
Jeff Heyward / @JeffOnDigital
Two women on stage, one speaking at a podium with a "Magic 102.3" logo behind them, the other standing beside her.
Jeff Heyward / @JeffOnDigital
Two women on stage, one presenting an award to the other in front of a "Music 102.3" backdrop and greenery.
Jeff Heyward / @JeffOnDigital
Two women, one older with curly gray hair and one younger with straight dark hair, standing together and holding a framed award.
Jeff Heyward / @JeffOnDigital
A woman with raised arms stands at a podium in front of a green plant wall, with a radio station logo and call letters visible.
Jeff Heyward / @JeffOnDigital
A large group of people gathered on a wooden stage, with a "Majic" logo and speakers visible. The crowd appears to be celebrating or attending an event.
Jeff Heyward / @JeffOnDigital
A large group of people gathered in an outdoor setting with wooden structures and greenery. A sign reading "Majic" is prominently displayed.
Jeff Heyward / @JeffOnDigital
A large group of people gathered on a stage, some holding microphones and awards. The stage is decorated with green topiary shapes and the backdrop includes radio station call letters and frequencies.
Jeff Heyward / @JeffOnDigital
A large group of people, mostly Black, gathered in front of a colorful mural. They are celebrating and holding up a plaque or award.
Jeff Heyward / @JeffOnDigital
A large group of people posing together in front of a colorful mural, holding a framed award or certificate.
Jeff Heyward / @JeffOnDigital
A group of diverse people posing together, holding an award or recognition. The background features colorful abstract artwork on a wooden wall.
Jeff Heyward / @JeffOnDigital
A smiling older woman in a turquoise dress holding a framed award on a wooden stage, surrounded by other people in casual clothing.
Jeff Heyward / @JeffOnDigital
A smiling older woman in a colorful dress holding a painting of a woman's portrait, surrounded by other people in a casual setting.
Jeff Heyward / @JeffOnDigital
Crowded outdoor event with many people gathered, some wearing colorful clothing and holding signs or banners.
Jeff Heyward / @JeffOnDigital
A crowd of people gathered in front of a stage with a band performing. The stage is decorated with moss-covered sculptures. The band members are wearing blue shirts with logos.
Jeff Heyward / @JeffOnDigital
A smiling woman speaking into a microphone on a stage with a wooden backdrop and lighting.
Mion Edwards/ @mionsade
A woman speaking into a microphone at a podium, with lush greenery in the background.
Mion Edwards/ @mionsade
A woman wearing a striped jacket and sunglasses speaking into a microphone at a podium.
Mion Edwards/ @mionsade
A woman in a yellow dress singing into a microphone on a stage with colorful banners in the background.
Mion Edwards/ @mionsade
An older man with glasses speaking into a microphone at a podium, with a wooden wall backdrop and greenery visible.
Mion Edwards/ @mionsade
A group of people, including a woman with curly gray hair speaking into a microphone, gathered outdoors in a setting with greenery.
Mion Edwards/ @mionsade
A crowd of people at an event, including several women wearing colorful, patterned clothing and accessories. One woman is wearing a crown-like headpiece.
Mion Edwards/ @mionsade
An older woman with curly gray hair speaking into a microphone at a podium, surrounded by a crowd of people.
Mion Edwards/ @mionsade
A live music performance on an outdoor stage with a band playing instruments and a crowd in the foreground. The stage is decorated with large circular moss-covered structures and a "Magic" logo.
Mion Edwards/ @mionsade
A smiling older woman holding an award plaque, surrounded by a group of people.
Mion Edwards/ @mionsade

Held during a special edition of Majic Wednesdays at Sycamore & Oak, the event recognized Hughes’ decades of leadership, entrepreneurship, and commitment to elevating Black voices through media while highlighting her enduring influence on the District and communities across the country.

PHOTOS: Cathy Hughes Receives Key to the City of Washington, D.C. was originally published on mymajicdc.com

More from Philly's R&B station

One Music Festival logo with text "ONE Music Fest" and list of performers including DJ Richley, Cedric the Entertainer, Seth Avett, Erica Campbell, and Pastor Mike Jr.

Philly&#039;s R&amp;B station

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close