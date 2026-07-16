R. Kelly Turns to President Trump in New Push for Freedom

Source: Pool / Getty

R. Kelly has launched a new effort to shorten his prison sentence, asking President Donald Trump to commute his time behind bars through a formal clemency petition filed with the U.S. Department of Justice’s Office of the Pardon Attorney. The request marks the singer’s latest attempt to secure his release after several unsuccessful legal challenges.

Kelly, whose legal name is Robert Sylvester Kelly, currently serves a combined 31-year federal sentence stemming from convictions in New York and Illinois. A jury found him guilty in 2021 of racketeering and sex trafficking after prosecutors proved he operated a years-long scheme that exploited women and underage girls. In 2022, another federal court convicted him on child pornography and enticement charges, adding additional prison time. Officials project his release for 2046 unless a commutation changes his sentence.

Attorney Beau Brindley submitted the clemency request after previous appeals for a new trial, bond, emergency release, and Supreme Court review failed. Unlike those efforts, this filing follows the formal executive clemency process through the Office of the Pardon Attorney.

Kelly’s legal team argues that his safety remains at risk inside the federal prison where he serves his sentence. His attorneys claim prison officials targeted him and cite declarations they say support allegations of a murder plot. Federal prosecutors strongly reject those claims and argue that Kelly continues to avoid responsibility for his crimes. Courts have also declined earlier requests for release based on those allegations.

The clemency petition asks Trump to commute Kelly’s sentence rather than issue a full pardon. The request now awaits review through the Justice Department before any potential action reaches the White House. Whether Trump will consider the petition remains unclear, but the filing gives Kelly another opportunity to pursue relief through the executive branch after years of courtroom defeats.