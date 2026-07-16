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“The Price Is Right” Bringing Casting Call to Philadelphia This Month

Philadelphians hoping to hear the words “Come on down!” will get their chance later this month when The Price Is Right holds a casting call in the city.

According to CBS News Philadelphia, the long-running game show is set to host the event at Rivers Casino Philadelphia on July 22 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The casting call brings one of television’s most recognizable game shows directly to Philadelphia, offering local fans an opportunity to audition for a spot on the program rather than waiting to be discovered through a traditional application process.

While the report did not detail the full audition process or eligibility requirements, the event is expected to draw hopeful contestants eager to turn their personality, enthusiasm and luck into a shot at appearing on the nationally televised show.

For a city that thrives on spectacle, sports and showmanship, the arrival of a Price Is Right casting call adds another made-for-TV moment to Philadelphia’s busy summer calendar