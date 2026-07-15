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Check out Nation’s Dumbest on FOX!

Published on July 15, 2026
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Poster for "Nation's Dumbest" TV competition featuring various celebrity personalities in comedic poses. Text includes "The Celebrity Competition No One Wants to Win" and air date on FOX29 and Hulu.
Source: R1 / R1

Okay, I’ve got to tell you about this show I’ve been talking about—and it’s finally here tonight.

It’s called Nation’s Dumbest, and it premieres on FOX right after MasterChef. IT’S NOT YOUR AVERAGE COMPETITION SHOW AND IM SURPRISED NO ONE EVER THOUGHT OF THIS BEFORE

They show sent me a goodie bag, check out what’s inside!

They take celebrities—people you absolutely recognize—and put them back in a school setting. Pop quizzes, group projects, recess… the whole thing. But here’s the twist: nobody wants to win. I BET IF I WAS A CONTESTANT, I WOULDN’T MAKE IT PAST THE FIRST EPISODE…AND THAT’S A GOOD THING!

 CAUSE Every episode, the “smartest” celebrity gets sent home, until there’s one person left holding the title of Nation’s Dumbest.

The cast is wild—Ice‑T, JoJo Siwa, Steve‑O, Andrew Yang, Dr. Drew, ELLE KING, CARMEN ELECTRA… ONE OF THE CONTESTEST WAS SO SURE THEY WOULD GRADUATE 1ST  THAT THEY ONLY PACKED ONE OUTFIT..CAN YOU GUESS WHO IT IS? DID THEY GRADUATE? FIND OUT TONIGHT… It’s funny, it’s chaotic,  it’s worth the watch ..WEDNESDAY NIGHTS THIS SUMMER ON FOX ARE SIZZLIN..WE GOT THE  16TH SEASON OF MASTER CHEF HOSTED BY GORDON RAMSEY … Don’t miss Nation’s Dumbest premiering tonight at 9 following an all-new episode of MasterChef at 8, only on FOX 29

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