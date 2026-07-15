Diddy Sells Miami Star Island Mansion for $55 Million

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Sean “Diddy” Combs has officially sold his Star Island mansion in Miami for $55 million, marking one of the biggest real estate moves since his federal conviction. The waterfront estate gained national attention after prosecutors identified it as a key location in the criminal case that resulted in the music mogul’s 50-month prison sentence.

Diddy purchased the luxury property from Gloria Estefan in 2021 for $35 million. The sprawling mansion features approximately 15,000 square feet of living space, multiple bedrooms, expansive waterfront views, and private amenities that helped make it one of Miami’s most recognizable celebrity homes.

During Diddy’s federal trial, prosecutors argued that the Star Island estate served as the setting for several of the “freak-off” gatherings described in court testimony. Witnesses detailed the planning and logistics of those events, while federal investigators discussed evidence collected during the March 2024 raid of the property. Court filings described the home’s secluded location as a factor that allowed the gatherings to remain out of public view.

Although Diddy no longer owns the mansion tied most closely to the government’s case, he still maintains a presence on Miami’s exclusive Star Island. Records show he continues to own another waterfront property that he purchased in 2003 for $14.5 million. He also retains several real estate holdings across the country, though reports indicate his Beverly Hills mansion remains off the market.

The $55 million sale comes as Diddy serves his federal prison sentence following his conviction. The transaction removes one of the most controversial properties from his portfolio while leaving much of his remaining real estate intact. Industry observers will likely continue watching his financial decisions as he works through the remainder of his sentence, with his projected release date currently set for February 2028.