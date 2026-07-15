Eminem’s Ex Wife Hospitalized Just Two Months After DUI Arrest

Source: Kevin Sabitus / Getty

Kim Scott, the former wife of rapper Eminem, remains at the center of public concern after a medical emergency sent her to a Michigan hospital over the weekend. The incident comes just two months after authorities arrested Scott on felony DUI charges, adding another chapter to an already difficult year.

Emergency responders arrived at Scott’s home after receiving a 911 call reporting a serious medical situation. According to reports, paramedics transported the 51-year-old to a local hospital after they found her unconscious. Authorities have not released an official update on her condition, and her representatives have not issued a public statement.

Multiple outlets reported that investigators reviewed the circumstances surrounding the emergency. AllHipHop reported that information from the 911 call alleged Scott had suffered a self-inflicted wrist injury, although officials have not publicly confirmed those details.

The hospitalization follows Scott’s May arrest in Mt. Clemens, Michigan. Prosecutors accused her of driving under the influence after she allegedly crashed into a parked vehicle. Court records indicate authorities recorded a blood alcohol content of .204, nearly three times the state’s legal limit. The case remains active.

Scott and Eminem share a long and highly publicized history that included marriage, divorce, and reconciliation over several decades. They also share children, including influencer Hailie Jade, and have remained connected through family despite ending their relationship years ago.

No additional information about Scott’s recovery or hospital stay has become public. Authorities have not announced whether the medical emergency will affect the timeline of her pending DUI case. Friends, family members, and fans continue to hope for positive news as they await further updates from officials and those close to Scott