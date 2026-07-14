[VIDEO] Seven Injured After Atlantic City Police ATVs Collide on Boardwalk

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Seven Injured After Atlantic City Police ATVs Collide on Boardwalk

Seven people were injured after two Atlantic City police officers crashed their all-terrain vehicles while patrolling the Boardwalk, setting off a chain-reaction collision that also struck pedestrians and a tram car, according to police and local reports.

The crash happened at about 1:41 p.m. near Brighton Avenue and the Boardwalk, authorities said. Police said the two officers were riding ATVs when they collided with each other. That impact then sent the vehicles into two pedestrians and a Boardwalk tram car.

CBS Philadelphia reported that video circulating on social media appears to show one police ATV rear-ending the other, pushing it into pedestrians before the crash continued into the tram. The footage also reportedly shows at least one officer being thrown from an ATV as emergency crews responded to the scene.

In all, seven people were hurt, including both officers, according to Atlantic City police. All seven were treated at an area hospital, CBS Philadelphia reported.

Authorities have not yet released the extent of the injuries, and the Atlantic City Police Department said the incident remains under investigation.

The crash unfolded in one of the city’s busiest public spaces during summer tourism season, raising immediate questions about patrol safety and vehicle operations on the crowded Boardwalk.