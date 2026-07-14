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Uber Relaunches Free Ride Voucher Program for Seniors in West and Southwest Philadelphia

Older adults in several West and Southwest Philadelphia neighborhoods can once again access free transportation through a relaunched Uber voucher program aimed at helping seniors get around more easily.

The program offers a one-time $50 Uber ride voucher to residents age 60 and older who live in select ZIP codes: 19104, 19131, 19139, 19142, 19143, 19151, and 19153.

The vouchers are being distributed through Uber’s Senior Ride Program in partnership with ACHIEVEability, a Philadelphia-based social services organization. According to the report, the program has a $10,000 funding pool and will remain available until the money runs out.

For seniors who use smartphones, the benefit will be delivered through promotional codes in the Uber app. For those without access to the app, ACHIEVEability — located at 5901 Market Street — will help arrange rides directly.

The program was first launched last summer to support older adults in West Philadelphia affected by SEPTA service cuts and was later expanded into Northeast Philadelphia. State Rep. Morgan Cephas, who helped establish the initiative, announced the relaunch on July 9.

Uber representative Jazmin Kay said the program has already provided more than 1,000 rides to more than 300 seniors since it began last year, suggesting the service has become a meaningful mobility resource for older residents in underserved areas.

People seeking more information can text ACHIEVEability at 215-748-8817 or call Cephas’ office at 215-879-6625.1

The relaunch comes as transportation access remains a pressing quality-of-life issue for many older Philadelphians, particularly in communities still feeling the effects of reduced transit options.