Law Firm Sues Nicki Minaj for $229K

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Nicki Minaj faces another legal challenge after the law firm that previously represented her filed a lawsuit claiming the rapper owes more than $229,000 in unpaid legal fees.

According to court documents filed in Los Angeles County Superior Court, Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani LLP alleges Minaj failed to pay $229,541 for legal services the firm provided in 2024 during a copyright infringement case. The firm claims it submitted invoices for its work but never received payment.

The lawsuit also states that Minaj did not respond to the complaint after the firm filed the case. As a result, the court entered a default against the rapper. A judge will hold a hearing in September to determine whether to grant a default judgment, which could require Minaj to pay the full amount requested along with additional court costs and legal fees.

The latest filing adds to a growing list of legal disputes involving the Grammy-nominated artist. Earlier this year, a production company sued Minaj for approximately $275,000, alleging she failed to pay expenses connected to several concert productions. She also recently resolved another civil lawsuit involving a separate legal matter.

Neither Minaj nor her representatives have publicly responded to the allegations in the unpaid legal fees case.

While the court has not ruled on the firm’s claims, the lawsuit places another spotlight on the rapper’s ongoing legal issues. If the court grants the requested default judgment, Minaj could become responsible for the outstanding balance without presenting a defense in court.

The September hearing will mark the next step in the case as the court considers the firm’s request. Until then, the allegations remain part of an active civil lawsuit, and the court has not determined liability.