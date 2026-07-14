Philadelphia Welcomes Baseball’s Biggest Stars for MLB All-Star Game

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Philadelphia takes center stage Tuesday night as Major League Baseball hosts the 2026 MLB All-Star Game at Citizens Bank Park, marking the first time the stadium has welcomed the Midsummer Classic. The event caps off several days of festivities that brought thousands of baseball fans to the city and showcased Philadelphia on a national stage.

Fans lined the streets earlier in the day for the All-Star Red Carpet Show before heading to Citizens Bank Park for the game’s first pitch. The matchup features the American League’s top players against the National League’s biggest stars, including several hometown favorites from the Phillies. The game also highlights Philadelphia during America’s 250th anniversary celebration, adding another layer of significance to the event.

The city spent the past week celebrating All-Star festivities with the MLB Draft, the Futures Game, the Home Run Derby and fan events throughout Center City and South Philadelphia. Monday night’s Home Run Derby energized the crowd as Phillies slugger Kyle Schwarber advanced to the final round before St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Jordan Walker captured the title.

Local businesses, hotels and restaurants welcomed an influx of visitors from across the country, while fans packed attractions around the city before making their way to the ballpark. Ticket demand remained strong throughout the week as baseball enthusiasts traveled to Philadelphia for one of the sport’s premier annual events.

Tuesday night’s game marks Philadelphia’s first time hosting the MLB All-Star Game since 1996 and the first at Citizens Bank Park. The nationally televised showcase gives the city another opportunity to spotlight its passionate sports culture and baseball tradition while celebrating some of the game’s brightest stars. First pitch is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET on FOX.