Source: Mary DeCicco / Getty

Jordan Walker Silences Philadelphia Crowd, Rallies Past Kyle Schwarber to Win 2026 Home Run Derby

Jordan Walker turned a Philadelphia showcase into a St. Louis celebration Monday night, stunning the hometown crowd at Citizens Bank Park by defeating Phillies slugger Kyle Schwarber in a dramatic 2026 MLB Home Run Derby final.

The 24-year-old Cardinals outfielder delivered the night’s signature moment by launching six straight home runs in the championship round, including four on do-or-die swings in the bonus period, to edge Schwarber 12-11.

Schwarber appeared poised to give the home fans the ending they wanted after crushing 11 homers in the final round, his best total of the night. But Walker, facing intense crowd pressure and down to his last chance under the event’s format, found another gear and ripped off a remarkable late surge that left the stadium quiet and Schwarber as the runner-up.

Source: Daniel Shirey / Getty

The victory made Walker the first player in Cardinals franchise history to win the Home Run Derby.

Schwarber, 33, was seeking his first Derby crown after previously finishing second in 2018, when he lost to Bryce Harper in Washington. Harper, also in the field Monday night, was eliminated in the opening round in front of the home crowd after finishing with eight home runs.

Walker showed early that he was a serious threat. He matched Willson Contreras with 13 home runs in the first round, with 10 of Walker’s blasts traveling at least 420 feet. He then moved past Junior Caminero in the semifinals, advancing efficiently and saving enough energy for the final showdown.

Schwarber powered through his own path to the championship round, posting 10 homers in the opening round before energizing the ballpark with nine in the semifinals, including a streak of seven consecutive long balls.

But the night belonged to Walker, whose closing burst flipped the entire atmosphere of the event and gave the Derby an ending few in Philadelphia were ready for.

The MLB All-Star Game is scheduled for Tuesday night.