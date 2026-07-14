Philadelphia Drug Probe Intercepts $6M in Fentanyl and Cocaine

Months-long investigation leads to seizure of $6M in drugs and firearms

Charges filed against 2 individuals tied to large-scale drug distribution network

Probe uncovers drug packaging, sales across multiple Philadelphia neighborhoods

Source: NurPhoto / Getty

Philadelphia Drug Probe Nets $6 Million in Fentanyl and Cocaine, Two Charged

A sweeping, months-long narcotics investigation has led to the seizure of fentanyl, cocaine, counterfeit pills and firearms with an estimated street value of $6 million, as Philadelphia prosecutors announced charges against two people they say were tied to a major trafficking operation spanning multiple neighborhoods and reaching beyond the city.

Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner said the case involved coordination among local, state and federal law enforcement agencies and resulted in charges against 46-year-old Raabitah Reynolds and 51-year-old Ephraim Ramsey.

Reynolds was charged with two counts of possession with intent to distribute, two counts of criminal conspiracy, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, criminal use of a communication facility and simple possession. Ramsey was charged with possession with intent to distribute, criminal conspiracy, criminal use of a communication facility and simple possession.

According to investigators, the case began Dec. 12, 2025, when Delaware River Port Authority police stopped a vehicle driven by Reynolds on the Ben Franklin Bridge as it returned to Philadelphia from New York City. Authorities said they recovered a Glock 9mm handgun and drug packaging materials, a discovery that helped launch the wider investigation.

A subsequent search of a South Philadelphia home on the 2000 block of Pemberton Street turned up two kilograms of fentanyl, pills, a gallon jug of PCP and three handguns, officials said.

Investigators then traced the operation to an alleged dealer, Khalil Dandy, who they say ran a drug-selling network at E Street and Kensington Avenue and packaged narcotics near 12th and Chestnut streets in Center City before distributing them to street-level sellers.

After a controlled purchase of crystal methamphetamine and fentanyl from that operation, authorities executed search warrants in March at a Kensington stash house and Dandy’s residence. Officials said they recovered crack cocaine, fentanyl, crystal methamphetamine, bulk narcotics, a scale, a money counter and other drug paraphernalia.

The investigation also reached New York, where officials said the DEA Task Force searched a Brooklyn apartment described as a pill mill. There, authorities recovered more than 20 kilograms of fentanyl and two loaded firearms hidden inside a speaker.

Investigators later linked Reynolds to bulk cocaine sales in Philadelphia and identified an alleged supplier on the West Coast, according to officials. Search warrants carried out July 7 and July 9 at two shipping facilities led to the seizure of 58 kilograms of cocaine hidden inside shipping containers. Police said Ramsey was the intended recipient.

Last week, Reynolds was arrested in Kingsessing after allegedly jumping from a second-story window while trying to flee, investigators said. Searches tied to Reynolds also turned up two Glock handguns, more than 2,000 counterfeit pills made to resemble oxycodone and Adderall that officials said contained fentanyl, and an unserialized AR-15-style rifle at a home in Olney allegedly being prepared as a stash house.

Ramsey is being held on $750,000 bail, while Reynolds is being held on $1 million total across two cases. Officials said the investigation remains active.