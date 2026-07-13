Jay-Z Sets Record For Most Tickets Sold At Yankees Stadium

Source: Al Bello / Getty

Jay-Z added another milestone to his legendary career after setting a new attendance record for a concert at Yankee Stadium during the second night of his three-show celebration in the Bronx.

The rap icon sold 45,832 tickets for his July 11 performance, surpassing the record that his opening night established just one day earlier. The concert celebrated the 25th anniversary of The Blueprint and drew thousands of fans eager to witness one of hip-hop’s biggest nights.

Jay-Z packed the evening with surprise appearances from Eminem, Pharrell Williams and hip-hop pioneer Slick Rick. Eminem joined him for performances of “Renegade” and “Love Yourself,” marking another memorable reunion between the longtime collaborators. Pharrell energized the crowd with several fan favorites, including “Frontin’,” “Excuse Me Miss,” and “I Just Wanna Love U.” Slick Rick also took the stage, adding another nostalgic moment to the celebration.

The audience included several celebrities, including Dave Chappelle, Coco Jones, Gabrielle Union, Jayson Tatum and Joe Budden. Fans filled the stadium from start to finish as Jay-Z performed songs from The Blueprint alongside some of the biggest hits from his catalog.

The record-breaking performance highlighted the continued demand for Jay-Z more than three decades after his debut. The three-night Yankee Stadium run honored both the 30th anniversary of Reasonable Doubt and the 25th anniversary of The Blueprint, two albums that helped shape hip-hop history.

Jay-Z’s historic residency delivered unforgettable performances, surprise guests and another reminder of his lasting influence on music and culture. With another attendance record now attached to his name, the Grammy-winning rapper continues to prove why he remains one of hip-hop’s biggest live attractions.