Hundreds Sickened in Cyclosporiasis Outbreak

Source: The Washington Post / Getty

Health officials across the United States continue to investigate a growing outbreak of cyclosporiasis, a parasitic illness that has sickened hundreds of people and prompted increased monitoring in more than 30 states. The illness stems from the microscopic parasite Cyclospora cayetanensis, which typically spreads through contaminated food or water.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has confirmed at least 843 domestically acquired cases since May 1, although experts believe the true number runs much higher because many people recover without seeking medical care or testing. State health departments continue to report additional infections as investigators search for the source of contamination. Michigan, Ohio and New York have recorded some of the highest case totals this season.

Cyclosporiasis often causes watery diarrhea that can last for weeks if patients do not receive treatment. Many people also experience stomach cramps, bloating, nausea, fatigue, loss of appetite and weight loss. Symptoms usually appear about one week after exposure but can take as long as two weeks to develop, making it difficult for investigators to identify the contaminated food responsible for the outbreak.

Federal investigators have not identified a single food source, but previous outbreaks have involved fresh produce such as cilantro, basil, raspberries, lettuce and bagged salad mixes. Health officials encourage consumers to wash fruits and vegetables under running water, practice good hand hygiene and refrigerate perishable produce promptly. Washing alone may not eliminate every parasite, but it remains an important food safety step.

Doctors can diagnose cyclosporiasis through specialized laboratory testing, and antibiotics can successfully treat most infections. Anyone who develops persistent diarrhea, severe dehydration or prolonged gastrointestinal symptoms should contact a healthcare provider. Public health officials continue to monitor new reports while working to trace the outbreak’s source and limit additional illnesses.