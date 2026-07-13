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Wawa’s former president, CEO Dick Wood, Jr., dies at age 88

Richard “Dick” Wood Jr., the longtime Wawa executive credited with helping transform the Delaware County-based company from a beloved local chain into a major convenience retail brand, has died at 88, according to multiple reports and a company announcement.

Wood spent more than 55 years with Wawa and served in a series of top leadership roles as the company expanded its footprint. During his tenure, Wawa grew from its roots as a family-run business into a chain with roughly 900 stores across six states, while also adding gas stations and round-the-clock service.

Wawa said Wood died Friday. He had joined the company in 1970 as its first general counsel before rising to president in 1977, CEO in 1980, and chairman and CEO in 1982. He remained in leadership until his retirement as CEO in 2004 and later served as chairman of the board. In 2020, the company named him chairman emeritus as he marked his 50th anniversary with Wawa.

Current Wawa Chairman and CEO Chris Gheysens described Wood as the “guiding heart and soul” of the company, while former Wawa executive Howard Stoeckel said Wood embodied a people-first philosophy that shaped the company’s culture for decades.

Wood is survived by his two children, Lisa and Richard. His wife, Jeanette, died in 2025.

In tribute, Wawa said it will offer free coffee at all stores on Monday, July 20, to honor Wood’s life and legacy.