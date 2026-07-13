Severe storms caused widespread damage, knocking down trees, power lines, and disrupting city services.

Mayor declared disaster emergency to speed up recovery, with agencies coordinating cleanup and damage assessment.

Restoration of public services and transportation is underway, but some areas remain closed for repairs.

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Philadelphia Shifts Into Recovery Mode After Severe Storms Tear Down Trees and Power Lines

Philadelphia is continuing a broad cleanup and damage assessment effort after severe thunderstorms ripped through the region over the weekend, knocking down trees, damaging power lines and disrupting city services across multiple neighborhoods.

City officials said at least four microbursts struck parts of Philadelphia, Delaware and Montgomery counties Saturday afternoon, bringing winds estimated at 60 to 70 mph across a corridor roughly 4 to 5 miles wide. In response, Mayor Cherelle Parker signed a disaster emergency declaration, a move designed to speed up contracts with private vendors, including tree removal crews, as recovery continues.

By Sunday night, the city had shifted from immediate emergency response into a broader recovery and damage assessment phase, according to the Office of Emergency Management. Local agencies are now coordinating with PECO, SEPTA, the American Red Cross and the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency to manage the fallout.

The scale of the disruption has been substantial. Officials said about 27,000 PECO customers lost power during the storm, though outages had been reduced to roughly 900 by Sunday night. Firefighters responded to around 300 tree-related incidents and 125 downed wires, while maintenance crews handled more than 40 damaged streetlight poles and traffic signals.

Some city functions are beginning to return. Public pools reopened Monday, including the Marian Anderson Recreation Center pool, where a tree had fallen, and Parks and Recreation summer programs also resumed. Still, parts of the Schuylkill River Trail remain closed while crews inspect storm damage and remove debris.

Transportation is also stabilizing, though not fully back to normal. SEPTA service is largely operating as usual, but some bus routes may still be detoured because of cleanup work. At 56th Street and Lansdowne Avenue, an intersection damaged in the storm has reopened after expedited permits allowed for the partial demolition of a compromised garage. The T1 trolley, however, is being replaced by shuttle buses in that area while work continues.

Officials are also urging residents to document storm-related losses. Property owners have been asked to submit damage reports online as the city seeks potential state and federal disaster aid. More than 100 reports had already been filed by Sunday night, according to the report.

For Philadelphia, the recovery effort is now entering its most difficult phase: not the immediate shock of the storm, but the slower work of clearing, repairing and documenting the damage left behind.