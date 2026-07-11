Mutha Has Spoken: Thanks To Beyoncé Capri Pants Are Officially Back In Our Summer Rotation

Beyoncé wore a crystal-embellished capri pantsuit, showcasing the trend's versatility beyond casual looks.

The capri pantsuit has been making waves in Hollywood, with stars like Ayo Edebiri and Gigi Hadid embracing the style.

Beyoncé's history with capris and her current high-fashion take on the look solidifies its comeback.

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Queen Beyoncé has officially put her stamp on the capri pantsuit.

Capris have been creeping back into stores, editorial spreads, and the closets of several it girls. And while the fashion girlies may be divided on the controversial knee-length design — me included — Beyoncé just gave the style her official summer cosign.

The multi-hyphenate star wore the professional yet playful look on stage while performing alongside her husband, Jay-Z, during opening night of his 30th anniversary concert series at Yankee Stadium. She surprised fans during “Can’t Knock the Hustle,” stepping in for Mary J. Blige’s vocals and shutting the stage down.

Beyoncé Wore A Crystal Capri Pantsuit On Stage With Jay-Z

Dressed to the nines as her vocals filled Yankee Stadium, Beyoncé wore a stunning two-piece suit by Giuseppe di Morabito.

The custom ensemble featured a sculpted blazer bodysuit that fit her curves like a glove. Her waist was practically snatched, thanks to the blazer’s concealed couture construction and exaggerated shoulders.

But her capri pants are what still have us talking.

The cropped bottoms were cut just right and matched the jacket’s oversized crystal pinstripes. Sequined heels, diamond jewelry, and black sunglasses completed the look.

Beyoncé’s stunning outfit was styled by Ty Hunter.

Beyoncé’s Hair Looked Fresh From A Cécred Salon

The Destiny’s Child leader matched her outfit with equally glamorous hair and makeup.

Her hair looked like she had just walked out of a Cécred salon. It was big, bouncy, voluminous, parted to the side, and styled in shades of her signature blonde.

Her makeup was glamour girl turned all the way up to match the sequined design of her suit. Her eyeshadow and bronzer danced under the stage lights, and she wore a popping nude gloss on her lips.

Beyoncé Gave Capris A 2026 Summer Cosign

Source: Kevin Winter / Getty

Jay-Z’s curated three-day event has been one of the most talked-about moments in hip-hop. So it makes sense that Beyoncé would arrive in one of fashion’s most debated trends.

And in true Beyoncé fashion, she wore it her way.

Capris are part of our current obsession with Y2K style. They sit right next to wide-leg pants, baggy denim, jorts, and low-rise bottoms. Also known as pedal pushers, the cropped pants bring a retro shape that actually works for summer.

The capri pantsuit has also been making its way through Hollywood as a go-to look. Ayo Edebiri wore the style to the Inside Out 2 premiere in June 2024, stepping out in a stunning aqua monochromatic suit with funky black mules. Still a suit, her look gave us cool girl vibes. Gigi Hadid has also played with the capri trend, proving the cropped silhouette is not going anywhere just yet.

Source: Jesse Grant / Getty

Beyoncé and Destiny’s Child fans already know she has history with the look.

Back in the day, she made pedal pushers and capris part of her performance wardrobe. She looked good in them then, and she looks even better in them now.

Beyoncé Made The Capri Suit Dressier

Adding the suited blazer gave fashion girlies another way to think about capris.

The style can move beyond a relaxed-fit lane. Beyoncé showed how capris can be paired with a blazer, blouse, heels, and jewelry for a dressier look.

The debate over capris being back can rest. Beyoncé has officially entered the chat.

Mutha Has Spoken: Thanks To Beyoncé Capri Pants Are Officially Back In Our Summer Rotation was originally published on hellobeautiful.com