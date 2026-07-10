Philadelphia Gears Up for MLB All-Star Week Festivities

Source: Rob Tringali / Getty

Philadelphia is ready to welcome baseball fans from across the country as Major League Baseball brings its 2026 All-Star Week celebration to the city. The five-day event, which runs from July 10 through July 14, features games, fan experiences, player appearances, and community events at Citizens Bank Park and the Pennsylvania Convention Center.

The festivities begin Friday with the HBCU Swingman Classic, where 50 of the nation’s top Division I HBCU baseball players will compete under the guidance of former MLB stars. On Saturday, the Pennsylvania Convention Center hosts the MLB Draft while the Capital One All-Star Village opens its doors with interactive exhibits, baseball-themed activities, autograph sessions, and appearances from current and former players.

Sunday brings even more excitement as the All-Star Futures Game showcases many of baseball’s top prospects. Fans can also enjoy the inaugural MLBx All-Star 3-on-3 competition, which features former Major Leaguers, celebrities, and rising athletes in a fast-paced format.

On Monday, baseball’s biggest sluggers take center stage during the T-Mobile Home Run Derby. Philadelphia Phillies star Bryce Harper plans to compete in front of his hometown crowd, adding even more excitement to one of the week’s most anticipated events.

The celebration concludes Tuesday with the 96th MLB All-Star Game at Citizens Bank Park. Before first pitch, fans can watch players arrive during the All-Star Red Carpet Show as Philadelphia celebrates its role as the host city. The event marks the first time Citizens Bank Park has hosted the Midsummer Classic and highlights the city’s continued prominence on the national sports stage.

City officials expect thousands of visitors to attend the week’s events, providing a major boost for local businesses while giving baseball fans an unforgettable experience in Philadelphia.