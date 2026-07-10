Ben Franklin Bridge to Shut Down for Traffic 100 Birthday, Here’s what to know

Source: Cristian Lourenço / Getty

Ben Franklin Bridge to Shut Down for Traffic as Philadelphia-Camden Landmark Marks 100 Years

The Benjamin Franklin Bridge will close to vehicle traffic Saturday as Philadelphia and Camden celebrate the landmark’s 100th anniversary with a rare car-free public event spanning one of the region’s most recognizable crossings.

The bridge, which connects Center City Philadelphia and Camden, will be closed to vehicles in both directions from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., according to event organizers and local reports. During that time, pedestrians will be allowed to walk across the bridge’s main traffic lanes as part of the centennial celebration.

The free anniversary event, organized by the Delaware River Port Authority in partnership with the city of Philadelphia, is scheduled to run from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. near the toll plaza on the Camden side. Organizers say the event will include food trucks, carnival rides, live music, family activities, and a pop-up museum featuring artifacts and exhibits tracing the bridge’s century-long history.

The closure is expected to create a striking visual and logistical shift for a structure that has carried generations of commuters since opening in 1926. When the bridge first opened, drivers paid 18 cents to cross. Today, the toll is $6.

Transit officials say PATCO train service will continue running during the celebration, with additional service scheduled for attendees. Trains are expected to run every 20 minutes throughout the event, and free shuttle buses will connect visitors between the event site and nearby PATCO stations, including Franklin Square in Philadelphia and City Hall in Camden.

While the bridge’s pedestrian walkway will be closed during the event window, the celebration offers a once-in-a-century opportunity for residents to experience the roadway itself on foot.

The milestone comes as Philadelphia is already in a celebratory mood during America’s 250th anniversary period, giving the bridge’s centennial added symbolism for a region defined by history, movement, and connection across the Delaware River.