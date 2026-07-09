BOSSIPSounds: Soulful Storyteller Zae France Gets The ‘FINAL SAY’ With His Most Personal Project Yet

Zae France's first full-length album since leaving Def Jam, showcasing his evolving artistry.

The album explores personal themes like love, heartbreak, and self-worth through intentional songwriting.

France's increased involvement in the creative and business aspects of the project reflects his newfound independence.

In #BOSSIPSounds news…

Source: Justin Amini

Zae France is making sure he gets the FINAL SAY. Ahead of Friday’s release of his project, the independent artist is embracing a new chapter and telling BOSSIP all about it.

FINAL SAY marks the singer/songwriter’s first full-length album since leaving Def Jam, and he’s delivering what he hopes will be listeners’ definitive introduction to his artistry.

“I had jitters a couple of weeks ago,” France told Managing Editor Dani Canada. “I’m just excited right now. I feel like it’s packaged up the way I wanted it to be packaged up. It’s rolling out pretty good. I just feel like I’m ready for people to hear it.”

Unlike earlier releases that were previewed through snippets on social media, FINAL SAY arrives with entirely fresh tracks for listeners.

“This is my first time dropping music that my supporters haven’t heard,” he told BOSSIP. “I’m excited to see the reactions.”

The seven-track EP explores love, heartbreak, healing, accountability and self-worth, reflecting a more intentional approach to both songwriting and storytelling. The track list includes songs like “Sex N France,” “Baewatch”, “Comfort Zone Pt. 2”, “Leave It In,” and “Said Sumn” featuring K Camp.

Arguably one of the standouts is “Beverly Drive,” which France described as one of the most emotionally revealing songs he’s ever released.

“It was the first song that I was real, real vulnerable on,” he told BOSSIP. “A lot of these tracks were written with intention. I feel like that’s what the difference is.”

He added that the philosophy also shaped the project’s title.

“This is really the final say on how I want my brand to look, how I want Zae France to be represented from here on out. I feel like this project is a good first impression,” said France. “This is the final say on how I want to be represented.” Source: Justin Amini / Justin Amini

Independence has also reshaped his role behind the scenes. Rather than simply participating in a label-driven campaign, he says he’s been involved in every aspect of the rollout.

“I’m way more hands-on,” he says. “This is my first time ever doing an official, legit rollout for a project. I’m learning way more now.”

That increased involvement extends to the music itself. France’s songwriting has become more autobiographical, particularly after navigating a difficult breakup that inspired some of the project’s emotional core.

“At the time, I was going through relationship problems and a breakup,” he says. “It was the first time I really felt something for somebody, so it affected me differently.”

He points to “Genesis” as a turning point in his creative process.

“With ‘Genesis,’ I was telling the writers exactly what I was going through,” he says. “God was in the room with us, and we just made it happen.”

Although France has cultivated a growing social media following, with many fans taking notice after a recent BET Awards video featuring him went viral, he says the compliments that matter most have little to do with his looks and everything to do with his music.

Source: Justin Amini / Justin Amini

“If somebody tells me they love my sound, that’s the biggest compliment,” he says. “I’m not a model. Thank God for the way I look, and I appreciate every woman that loves the way I look. But I love when someone loves my music, because that’s really what I care about.” That focus on the music also shapes how France wants fans to experience FINAL SAY. According to the artist, fans should simply press play and let the project unfold as it was intended.

“The intro, and play it from top to bottom,” he says. “It’s only 31 minutes, but I genuinely feel like it has no skips.”

Moreover, he hopes the project leaves a lasting emotional impression.

“After people hear FINAL SAY, I want them to feel something.” Source: Justin Amini / Justin Amini

Zae France’s FINAL SAY releases Friday, July 10, on all streaming services.

#BOSSIPSounds: Soulful Storyteller Zae France Gets The ‘FINAL SAY’ With His Most Personal Project Yet was originally published on bossip.com