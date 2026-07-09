Bye, Womb Watchers! Meagan Good Says She's Not Pregnant, Confirms That Viral Baby Bump Photo Is AI Paparazzi Pic

Viral photo of Good with baby bump is AI-edited, not real pregnancy

Good openly discusses desire for motherhood and Majors as ideal partner

Couple already has four dogs, suggesting they're ready for human children

Meagan Good and Jonathan Majors aren’t expecting any kids together, just yet, according to Good who’s shutting down nosy womb watchers wondering if she’s expecting.

Source: Tommaso Boddi / Getty

A photo has been circulating on social media of the actress with a baby bump, obviously sparking rumors that she is expecting her first child. However, according to reports from TMZ, the image has been doctored by Artificial Intelligence, and she’s not pregnant.

The outlet was told by sources that the viral pic is an A.I.-altered image. The original photo isn’t even from this decade, and is actually a paparazzi agency image from 2015 that was manipulated to make it seem like Meagan is growing a baby bump. As highlighted by TMZ, if you take a closer look at the photo, you’ll notice some extra fingers on Meagan’s hands, which is a dead giveaway that the image was edited by AI

Meagan is holding onto both a phone and a vape in the photo, and while she did have the vape in the original image, the outlet was told she no longer vapes.

Even though the couple is denying the pregnancy now, that doesn’t mean it’s not coming in the future. Back in March, during appearance on For The Fellas–a special episode celebrating Women’s History Month on BET–Good spoke candidly about love, partnership, and her hopes for motherhood.

In conversation with host Brian McIntosh alongside actress KJ Smith-Black and comedian Pretty Vee, the star shared just how certain she feels about the life she’s building with Majors, saying she’s ready to “strap a baby” to her chest with the Love Craft Country star.

“I just know that it’s who I want to spend the rest of my life with,” Good said during the episode. “I know that this man is an incredible father already, but will be an incredible father to our children. He’s just who I want to do life with. He just makes me so happy.”

Now that she’s accomplished much of what she set out to do professionally in Hollywood, she says stepping into motherhood feels like the next meaningful chapter. Majors already has one daughter from a previous relationship, but Good would be a first-time mother when the couple eventually welcomes a child.

“Everything that I want to do are things that I think I would do much better as a mother,” she continued. “I just want to strap a baby to his chest, strap a baby to my chest,” noting how she would love to travel and film and direct movies with her partner as a family someday.

That wasn’t the first time the actress spoke openly about wanting children. In 2025, she sparked pregnancy speculation after sharing her excitement about motherhood during Lifetime’s Summer Soirée.

“I definitely am ready to have kids now,” she told the outlet at the time.

Good confirmed that “two” children would be ideal for their dream family. And they’ve already got a bustling house, as she humorously noted,

“We got four dogs already. So, we got four Belgian Malinois, and they are the hyperest dogs of life, but the house is very safe.”

Bye, Womb Watchers! Meagan Good Says She's Not Pregnant, Confirms That Viral Baby Bump Photo Is AI Paparazzi Pic was originally published on bossip.com