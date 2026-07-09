These signs of mold could point to a hidden problem in your home

ShutterStock royalty-free image #469906115, 'Little boy blowing his nose lying sick in bed' uploaded by user #301539971, retrieved from ShutterStock on June 18th, 2024. License details available at https://www.shutterstock.com/license, image licensed under the ShutterStock Standard Image License

Common signs of mold indicating a hidden problem in your home are weird, musty odors (e.g., the smell of wet socks) and discoloration on walls and ceilings. Significant mold growth can also trigger asthma attacks or allergy symptoms, such as sneezing, a stuffy nose, and coughing.

Familiarizing yourself with the symptoms of having mold in the house is critical because it’s a common issue among U.S. homes. According to 2026 mold statistics published by real estate platform RubyHome, mold contributes to 4.6 million yearly cases of asthma in the country.

Are All Molds Dangerous?

No. While molds may look and smell bad, they aren’t always dangerous. Some even have edible uses (such as in cheese) or medical purposes (like making penicillin).

Indeed, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency notes that usually, molds aren’t a problem indoors. They can, however, become a concern if their spores land on damp areas and begin to grow. They can then cause health problems, as some molds produce:

Allergens (substances that trigger allergic responses)

Irritants (substances that can cause inflammation and allergy-like reactions in people, whether or not they have allergies)

Mycotoxins (substances with toxic potential)

Can You Prevent Mold Growth Indoors?

You can’t completely prevent indoor mold because it’s everywhere: in the air, water, and soil. However, you can reduce the likelihood of spores turning into colonies inside your home, starting by cutting off sources that add to indoor moisture.

Addressing all water leaks, whether from the plumbing or roofing system, is a critical strategy in preventing mold growth due to excessive moisture. Another is investing in well-sealed, properly insulated windows and high-quality crawl space encapsulation.

Using a dehumidifier can also help with indoor moisture control. It’s a device designed to extract excess moisture from the air and keep indoor humidity at levels ranging between 30% and 50%.

What Are the Signs of Mold Indicating Your Home Has a Moisture Problem?

Signs of mold pointing toward a moisture problem in your home are often initially noticeable via your sense of smell (olfactory).

In many cases, the musty, earthy odors of mold precede visible growth. The smells come from microbial volatile organic compounds (MVOCs) that mold colonies release into the air as they feed on damp or water-damaged organic materials.

Walls and ceilings can also exhibit signs of mold, usually in the form of discolored circular spots or dotted stains. They often indicate a moisture problem, such as a leaking plumbing pipe, above the ceiling or inside the wall.

Left unchecked, indoor mold growth can become so significant that it can trigger allergies and asthma. It may even cause allergy-like reactions in people without allergies or asthma.

From bouts of sneezing to coughing, nose congestion, and wheezing, these are just some of the symptoms that can arise from mold exposure.

Address Unwanted Moisture Sources to Prevent Worsening Signs of Mold

As soon as you notice them, address early signs of mold (e.g., weird musty smells and small wall/ceiling spots) with the help of qualified contractors. Get all plumbing and roofing leaks fixed, and consider investing in crawl space encapsulation to mitigate indoor moisture.

Find more home and lifestyle advice or the latest in entertainment, local, and state news by exploring more of our site.