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Parents Charged After Children Found in ‘Deplorable’ Northeast Philadelphia Home

Two parents are facing criminal charges after Philadelphia police said their two young children were found living in what authorities described as “deplorable” conditions inside a Northeast Philadelphia home, where dozens of animals were also discovered.

According to police, federal agents were carrying out court-authorized law enforcement activity around 11 a.m. Tuesday on the 7100 block of Whitaker Avenue when they made contact with 44-year-old Megan Bach, who was inside the home. After entering the residence, investigators determined the property was unsafe because of severe living conditions, police said.

Authorities said Bach was taken into custody at the scene. Later, 43-year-old Thomas Bach arrived at the home and was also taken into custody.

The couple’s two children — an 8-month-old baby and a 5-year-old child — were removed from the house and taken to a nearby hospital for evaluation, according to police.

Investigators and animal welfare officials said the home was filled with waste, clutter, and empty food packaging. The Pennsylvania SPCA said 38 cats and one dog were removed from the property. Officials described the interior as unsanitary and overwhelmed by an “overabundance of items.”

Both parents have been charged with two counts of endangering the welfare of a child, two counts of recklessly endangering another person, criminal conspiracy, possession of an instrument of crime, and possession of an offensive weapon.

The Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office said prosecutors requested bail of $999,999 for each parent, though court-set bail was listed at $125,000 each. Court records available for Thomas Bach show he made his first appearance Wednesday morning, with bail set at 10% of $75,000. Preliminary hearings for both defendants are scheduled for July 20.

By Tuesday evening, the home had been boarded up, and crews in protective gear were seen entering the property.

Police said the investigation remains ongoing.