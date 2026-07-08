Lot Patrol: Carl Anthony Payne II, Tamera Kissen & Skeet Carter Tease BET's Dastardly Dysfunctional Comedy Crew

Diverse cast of comedians draw on real industry experiences to create hilarious, relatable situations.

Mockumentary format allows characters to break the fourth wall and improvise for fresh, spontaneous humor.

Show aims to revive the communal TV viewing experience, sparking online conversations and viral moments.

BET is beefing up its comedy slate with Lot Patrol, a mockumentary that delivers backstage bedlam and big belly laughs courtesy of a dastardly dysfunctional security crew keeping a Hollywood studio lot in check.

Source: Monica Schipper/ Prince Williams

Ahead of the series premiere on June 30, cast members Skeet Carter, Tamera Kissen, and Carl Anthony Payne II opened up to BOSSIP’s very own Lauryn Bass about what drew them to the project.

From the family atmosphere on set to why they believe the series could become the next comedy obsession, viewers are in for some laughs.

For Carter, the opportunity was an easy yes.

“What stood out to me was sitcom season regular, signing for a couple seasons, I’m in the forefront of making the world laugh,” Carter told Bass. “Sign me up. That’s what I seen, and I was ready to go.”

The comedian joked that while the series centers on a group of security guards, viewers should not expect his character to be particularly effective at the job.

“I could be a security guard and protect nothing, because that’s what I didn’t do,” he laughed. “I just wanted to have fun, and that’s what the script seemed like to me.”

Meanwhile, Kissen said joining the ensemble felt more like reuniting with friends than starting a new job.

“It just felt like hanging out with my friends,” she said. “It’s a cast of people that I’ve known and worked with before, seen in the comedy world, and it just felt like coming all together, hanging out, having fun, creating magic.”

She added that stepping into the role of a female security guard offered a unique perspective and gave her the opportunity to bring something fresh to the screen.

Carl Anthony Payne Sees Similarities To Modern Mockumentary Hits

For Payne, one of the biggest draws was the show’s mockumentary format, which allows characters to break the fourth wall and speak directly to viewers.

“I love those comedy shows that make fun of other things satirically,” Payne explained. “The whole mockumentary style, I love that.”

While discussing where Lot Patrol fits within the comedy landscape, Payne compared the format to one of television’s most successful modern workplace comedies.

“The closest thing with a mostly Black cast would be Abbott Elementary in this particular genre of comedy,” he said.

The veteran actor also noted that the role allows audiences to see a different side of him while still delivering the comedic energy fans have come to expect throughout his career.

Behind The Scenes: Plenty Of Laughs And Improvisation

When asked about the funniest moments on set, the cast admitted that filming often turned into a comedy show of its own.

Kissen revealed that cast members frequently adjusted lines during filming, which sometimes led to hilarious confusion.

“Sometimes we’d change lines on our own to make it fit better,” she said. “And then somebody wouldn’t even understand their own joke.”

The result? Plenty of friendly roasting among castmates.

“We’d just start bagging on each other,” she recalled. “I’d be like, ‘Bro, that joke’s not funny.’”

The cast also praised comedian DeRay Davis for keeping everyone on their toes with his unpredictable improvisation.

“DeRay is so great, it’s bad,” Carter joked. “He’s never doing a take the same way twice.”

Payne agreed, adding that Davis constantly surprised the cast with new comedic choices during every scene.

More Than A Comedy

The cast emphasized that Lot Patrol reflects real experiences from inside the entertainment industry.

Because the series is set on a Hollywood studio lot, many of the situations stem from real-world frustrations, awkward encounters, and behind-the-scenes moments actors encounter throughout their careers.

“We’re really exaggerating some of those moments,” Payne explained. “Or leaning into some of those moments.”

The cast also credited creator Manny Halley for bringing the long-gestating project to life. They say this project is seven years in the making.

Bringing Back The TV Conversation

As streaming continues to dominate entertainment, Payne said one of his biggest hopes is that Lot Patrol helps revive the communal viewing experience that once defined television.

“I want people to come away with that feeling of making TV great again,” he said. “That TV can be fun, and we can all have something to talk about on Wednesday like we used to.”

Kissen is also eager to see how audiences respond online, particularly through GIFs, memes, and viral moments inspired by the show’s characters.

With a cast of comedians and actors bringing their own experiences and personalities into the mix, Lot Patrol appears ready to deliver plenty of quotable moments, workplace chaos, and laugh-out-loud surprises.

Lot Patrol airs Tuesdays at 10/9c as part of BET’s Family Fun Night lineup.

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Lot Patrol: Carl Anthony Payne II, Tamera Kissen & Skeet Carter Tease BET's Dastardly Dysfunctional Comedy Crew was originally published on bossip.com