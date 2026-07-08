Nipsey Hussle’s Children Receive Inheritance Seven Years After Death

Source: Neilson Barnard / Getty

More than seven years after the death of Nipsey Hussle, his two children have officially received their inheritance from the late rapper’s estate, bringing a lengthy probate process to a close.

Court documents show that Hussle’s daughter, Emani, 17, and son, Kross, 9, each received a 50% share of the estate through cash and other assets. Although the court sealed the exact value of each distribution, reports estimate the estate at approximately $11 million.

Nipsey Hussle, born Ermias Asghedom, died on March 31, 2019, after a fatal shooting outside his Marathon Clothing store in Los Angeles. His brother, Samiel “Blacc Sam” Asghedom, managed the estate throughout the probate process and oversaw its administration.

The estate also transferred ownership interests in several business ventures, trademarks connected to The Marathon brand, and other assets, including a 2012 Chevrolet Suburban. Lauren London, Hussle’s longtime partner and the mother of Kross, signed documents acknowledging receipt of funds distributed on behalf of their son.

The inheritance follows years of legal proceedings involving Emani’s mother, Tanisha Foster. Probate records indicate the parties resolved those disputes in 2025, allowing the estate to move forward with its final distributions.

A representative for the estate confirmed that administrators have finalized the process and distributed Hussle’s assets to his children. The statement also expressed gratitude for reaching the milestone while emphasizing the family’s commitment to protecting the children’s privacy and preserving the rapper’s legacy.

Hussle’s influence continues to extend far beyond music through his business ventures, community work, and entrepreneurial vision. The completion of his estate marks the end of a significant legal chapter while ensuring that his children benefit from the success he built during his life. His legacy now continues through both his lasting cultural impact and the future he secured for his family.