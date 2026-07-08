Big Tigger’s Estranged Wife Alicia Brown Arrested on Kidnapping Warrant

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New legal developments have added another chapter to the ongoing case involving radio personality Big Tigger and his estranged wife, Alicia Brown.

Authorities arrested Brown on Monday night during a traffic stop on Interstate 85 in Hart County, Georgia. Deputies located her SUV after receiving a “Be On the Lookout” alert tied to outstanding kidnapping-related warrants issued in Maryland. Law enforcement officers conducted a felony traffic stop, took Brown into custody without incident, and safely recovered two young children who were inside the vehicle.

Investigators said the Maryland warrants connect to the 2019 disappearance of a 10-year-old child. Brown also faces a felony charge of interference with child custody in Georgia. Officials expect to extradite her to Maryland to face additional legal proceedings.

The arrest arrives just weeks after Big Tigger, whose legal name is Darian Morgan, faced separate criminal charges involving an alleged domestic dispute with Brown. Prosecutors charged the longtime radio host with aggravated battery and cruelty to children following an incident at the couple’s home. Morgan has publicly denied every allegation against him.

Court records previously granted Brown a temporary protective order, temporary custody of the couple’s children, and exclusive use of the family residence after she alleged Morgan injured her during the confrontation. Additional video footage released this week appeared to show the estranged couple struggling over a cellphone during another heated encounter, although officials have not connected that video to Brown’s latest arrest.

The latest arrest has intensified public attention surrounding the couple’s ongoing legal battles. Brown remains in custody as authorities prepare the extradition process, while investigators in Maryland continue to pursue the case tied to the child’s 2019 disappearance.