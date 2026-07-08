MelaninMagic: Kandi, Mona Scott Young, Brandy, Monica & Missy Elliott Honored For Their Light & Legacy At ESSENCE Black Women In Music

Honorees include Brandy, Missy Elliott, Kandi Burruss, Monica, and Mona Scott-Young

Speakers shared heartfelt stories and reflections on the artists' lasting influence

Honorees encouraged embracing life's challenges and using their gifts to uplift the community

Source: Josh Brasted / Getty

Five melanin magic makers stepped into the spotlight in New Orleans, as family, friends and fellow stars gathered to celebrate their light and legacy.

Source: Josh Brasted / Getty

ESSENCE Black Women In Music returned Sunday and honored Brandy, Missy Elliott, Kandi Burruss, Monica and Mona Scott-Young for their creative contributions to music and culture.

Source: Josh Brasted / Getty

Hosted by Anthony Anderon, the afternoon was filled with heartfelt homages, surprise stories and moving moments as the star’s peers reflected on each honoree’s lasting influence.

Source: Josh Brasted / Getty

Among the standout tributes, Teyana Taylor introduced Missy Elliott and thanked her for “making different the standard”…

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Sherri Shepherd celebrated Kandi Burruss for gifting the world hits like “Bills, Bills, Bills” and “No Scrubs”…

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and Tyrese told a deep cut story about “The Boy Is Mine” while honoring his longtime friend Brandy.

Source: Josh Brasted / Getty

“When I think about the essence of a woman, I don’t think about perfection,” Brandy said after accepting her honor. “I think about becoming. I think about rising. I think about surviving seasons that no one applauds.”

Reflecting on the peaks and valleys of her decades-long career, the Becoming author said there were seasons when she questioned whether her voice still mattered. Yet, she said those quieter moments became opportunities for spiritual growth.

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“While I thought I was hidden, God was building me; building my spirit, building my character, building my compassion, building my patience,” she said.

Describing every song as “a prayer” and every stage as “an altar,” Brandy encouraged the audience to embrace life’s detours.

“Don’t mistake delay for denial. Don’t mistake silence for absence. Don’t mistake hits and misses for failure,” she said. “Your story is still being written.”

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Missy Elliott echoed that message by turning the spotlight toward community, reminding attendees that success is meant to be shared.

“When God gives you a gift, it’s not to just harbor it,” Missy said. “It is to share it.”

The hip-hop icon applauded the women recognized alongside her, saying it was gratifying to see artists from her generation finally receive their “forest,” not just flowers, after decades of groundbreaking work.

She also reflected on Monica’s unwavering support during one of the most difficult periods of her life, recalling that when illness made it difficult to write, Monica simply told her, “Give me the pen. I’ll write the words down.”

Missy also praised presenter Teyana Taylor, recalling the first time she heard Taylor sing in the studio.

“I said, ‘This girl is a star,'” Missy remembered. “Sometimes we don’t even see these things in ourselves until somebody comes along.”

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Kandi Burruss, meanwhile, reflected on the significance of sharing the stage with women she has admired throughout her career.

“I’m thankful to be accepting an award and being recognized with so many people that I truly love, like Mona Scott-Young and Missy Elliott,” Kandi said.

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And the event reached an emotional crescendo when Monica accepted the Luminary Award just one month after the passing of her father. As previously reported Monica’s

“It’s only been a month since I lost my father,” she shared. “I say it with joy because I know what awaits us on the other side.”

Monica reflected on rebuilding her relationship with her father, a journey that eventually allowed her to introduce him to Michelle Obama before his passing. She also celebrated reuniting with Brandy onstage the night before at ESSENCE Fest, describing their renewed partnership as one built on “different minds, but aligned hearts.”

She closed with a message that perfectly encapsulated the spirit of the afternoon.

“When you think ‘luminary,’ you think light,” Monica said. “My goal is that no matter where I am; mentoring, loving, singing or simply showing up; bringing the light is important.”

The event also included appearances from LeToya Luckett, DaVinchi, Tamar Braxton, Teedra Moses and Dawn Richard.

See more ESSENCE Black Women In Music photos below.

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#MelaninMagic: Kandi, Mona Scott Young, Brandy, Monica & Missy Elliott Honored For Their Light & Legacy At ESSENCE Black Women In Music was originally published on bossip.com